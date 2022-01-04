Indonesian air force chief of staff makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - The chief of staff of the Indonesian air force, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Fadjar Prasetyo, is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Sunday (Jan 2) to Tuesday.

The visit underscores the close and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Indonesia, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Tuesday.

ACM Fadjar called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday morning at the Mindef headquarters in Bukit Gombak, where he inspected a guard of honour.

"During their meeting, Dr Ng and ACM Fadjar reaffirmed defence ties and discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest," said Mindef.

He also called on Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong and Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Khong after inspecting the guard of honour.

On Monday, ACM Fadjar visited Sembawang Air Base for a familiarisation flight on board a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) H225M medium-lift helicopter.

The H225M is the RSAF's replacement for the Super Puma helicopters, destined for use in missions ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to medical evacuation and search-and-rescue operations.

The first three RSAF H225Ms, built by Airbus, have been accepted by the air force, with subsequent deliveries to happen in phases.

ACM Fadjar also viewed a static display of the A330 multi-role tanker transport at Changi Air Base (East) on Mon day.

Mindef noted that the RSAF and the Indonesian air force commemorated 40 years of defence relations in 2021.

"Both air forces cooperate and interact regularly through the conduct of exercises such as Exercise Elang Indopura, high-level visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of professional courses."