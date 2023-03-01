Increased CPF salary ceiling to cost businesses about $500 million a year: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Singapore businesses will fork out about $500 million more a year in Central Provident Fund contributions for employees, after the salary ceiling for contributions increases from $6,000 to $8,000 in 2026 to keep pace with rising salaries.

As the increase in the ceiling will be spread out over four years, starting with a hike of $300 in 2023, employers’ business costs are likely to remain manageable, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng during the debate on his ministry’s budget on Wednesday.

Not all workers are affected by the maximum increase of $2,000, and the annual salary ceiling also remains unchanged at $102,000, further limiting the impact on business costs, added Dr Tan.

Responding to Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), who mooted a review of interest rates of the CPF Ordinary Account, Dr Tan acknowledged that the account’s pegged interest rates have remained relatively stable.

This is even as the yields of other market instruments of comparable risk and duration have increased amid an elevated interest rate environment, he said.

“We are watching this interest rate environment very closely to ensure that the CPF interest rate pegs remain relevant in the prevailing operating environment while taking into consideration the longer-term outlook.”

But, he added, the Government has consistently paid a fair interest rate even during the low interest-rate environment of the last decade, with the Ordinary Account’s 2.5 per cent minimum interest rate exceeding the rate it is pegged to for over 20 years, even during the global financial crisis.

In response to a similar question from Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Dr Tan said the interest rate for the Special Account is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities plus 1 per cent, and is reviewed quarterly.

“This helps to smoothen the short-term market fluctuations on the interest rates,” he said.

“If the pegged rate exceeds the floor rate of 4 per cent, members will correspondingly earn the higher interest rates on their CPF savings.”

Moreover, the Government will continue to pay one percentage point of extra interest on the first $60,000 of the total CPF balance, including the first $20,000 of the Ordinary Account, he noted.

Dr Tan also said those aged 55 and above receive two percentage points of extra interest on the first $30,000 of their total balance, and one percentage point on the next $30,000.