Most MediFund applications approved

Over 98 per cent of MediFund and MediFund Silver applications were approved in the 2020 financial year, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon. Of these, 87.6 per cent received the full extent of assistance.

Dr Koh said MediFund-approved institutions have flexibility and discretion over these approvals, as long as patients meet the basic requirements.

More caught for vaporiser import, use

A total of 7,593 people were caught importing vaporisers last year, compared with 6,192 in 2020. There were also 4,697 people caught for buying, using or owning vaporisers last year, compared with 1,266 in 2020. A third of those caught last year were under 18, said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

Pre-schools allowed to cross-deploy staff

Pre-schools have been allowed to deploy staff across classes and where necessary across locations to alleviate the tight manpower situation and prevent operations from being disrupted, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua. He added that pre-schools should remain open as much as possible to minimise the social impact arising from their closures.

Fewer fires along HDB common corridors

Cases of fires along HDB common corridors have been decreasing over the years, said Minister of State for National Development Faishal Ibrahim. Of the 122 fires that occurred along HDB common corridors last year, 43 were of electrical origin, which includes fires involving personal mobility devices and electrical risers.