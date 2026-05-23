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Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon had announced that he would resign from office on June 1.

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon told attendees at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) event on May 23 that he will not be running away even as he steps down from political office.

The colorectal surgeon, who had announced that he would resign from office on June 1 due to family reasons, was the guest of honour at the inaugural National Exemplary Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Awards 2026.

Dr Koh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Manpower, said he received a lot of text messages from friends and e-mails from the general public, all of whom sent their encouragement and support.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for your encouragement, your support and your partnership, especially those who I have worked with all these years.

“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart,” said Dr Koh.

The Tampines GRC MP said that as an elected Member of Parliament, his constituents will always be a priority for him, and he will continue to do his very best for the residents.

“But the needs of family have increased in recent years, and unfortunately for family, I’m the only one they have,” he said.

“I cannot outsource my family to others, so it is a time that I have to take stock and reprioritise. But I was telling some of you that I’m not running away, I’m still going to be around, right?”

Dr Koh said he will continue to be present at “different events” and as an MP.

He added: “So here, I want to just once again say a big thanks to everyone for sending me your text messages and your e-mail, and for your support.”

Dr Koh said that he was glad his “final event” for the Ministry of Health (MOH) was one that celebrates and recognises TCM, because the practice was one of the first areas he looked into during his first stint at the ministry.

He recounted spending “quite a bit of time” talking to many TCM practitioners, colleagues and MOH staff to raise the standards of TCM practice in Singapore.

They also looked at correcting structural issues like wages, training and progression, he added.

In his speech at the TCM awards event held at Pan Pacific Singapore, Dr Koh announced that TCM practitioners and registered clinics can submit proposals to jointly manage the health of Singapore residents from next week.

He said the effort aims to develop innovative care models for residents inclined towards TCM to help improve their overall health outcomes.

“As we are in new territory, we will begin with a small-scale proof of concept and set strict requirements to ensure safe and quality care,” he said.

“Participating TCM clinics and practitioners must be accredited, and Healthier SG clinics must have been onboarded for at least one year.”

Dr Koh did not specify the date when proposals can be submitted to MOH, but said the Government envisions TCM providers contributing to preventive care , for example, through dietary and lifestyle advice, and referring patients to Healthier SG clinics for fully subsidised vaccinations and screenings .



He said MOH will also engage the TCM community in July to provide more details about a new accreditation framework for practitioners and services.

Dr Koh said the ceremony, co-organised by MOH and the Academy of Chinese Medicine, Singapore, extends the recognition given to Western medicine doctors and nurses in Singapore to the TCM community.

He noted that the profession has grown significantly from the initial 1,000 practitioners, when the TCM Practitioners Board was established to regulate TCM practitioners in 2000, to more than 3,500 today.

He said: “The creation of (the awards) is a natural step. It affirms an inclusive healthcare landscape where professionals from both Western medicine and TCM are recognised for their expertise, dedication and their service.”

Two recipients were recognised for significantly elevating the quality and safety of TCM treatment through their clinical work and research facilitation, while another two practitioners were lauded for their contributions in teaching, mentoring and inspiring their younger colleagues.

They were each awarded a trophy, a certificate signed by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and a $5,000 cash prize.

Dr Goh Chye Tee, who received the Outstanding TCM Educator Award, was recognised as a pioneer of the modernisation and internationalisation of TCM education in Singapore.

The 76-year-old played a foundational role in the Nanyang Technological University-Beijing University of Chinese Medicine double-degree programme, integrating modern biosciences, clinical TCM training and bilingual communication, said Dr Koh.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Dr Goh said he is happy that the Government is paying more attention and effort in supporting the TCM practice and education in Singapore, noting how all training prior to NTU was offered by private institutions.

Out of an interest in medicine, the accounting professor by training began studying TCM part-time in his 40s while teaching at NTU’s School of Accountancy.

Dr Goh said: “In retrospect, looking at the situation right now with artificial intelligence taking a lot of work from accountants, I made the right choice to switch to a second profession.”

Facebook post

Dr Koh’s resignation was announced on May 22 by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Following the announcement, Dr Koh, who has two daughters, said in a Facebook post that he had been an absent husband, father and son since he stepped into politics in 2015, placing the needs of Singapore and his constituents above his family.

In a separate post, PM Wong said he has known Dr Koh for many years, including when they served together at the Ministry of National Development.

He thanked Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office-holder, and for his contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including Trade and Industry, Manpower, Health, Sustainability and the Environment, National Development and the labour movement.

Other office-holders, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, also took to Facebook to share their tributes to Dr Koh for his service.