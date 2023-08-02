‘I should have forced the issue sooner’: PM Lee explains approach to Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair

But the Speaker has some official capacity vis-a-vis MPs, said PM Lee.

“An extramarital affair between him and an MP is therefore problematic. It puts other MPs and staff in an awkward position, and it is just not proper,” he added.

PM Lee said that after he spoke to Mr Tan in November 2020, he was told that the relationship would end, and he took it to be so.

He therefore felt there was some leeway to take some time to decide what further steps to take.

One possible action that could have followed would have been, should the affair have stopped, that PM Lee would ask Mr Tan to step down as Speaker some time before the end of the term, in a way that would reduce the public embarrassment to him and his family.

“As to whether one or both should also resign as MPs – I hadn’t decided at that time, but quite likely both would have had to leave at some point,” he said.

PM Lee added a “personal plea” that while there was no doubt the two of them had behaved improperly, there are also innocent family members involved.

“Likewise for the case involving a former member across the aisle, in the Workers’ Party. All their families are suffering,” said PM Lee, referring to the affair between former Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and former senior Workers’ Party member Nicole Seah.

Mr Perera and Ms Seah resigned from the party after initially lying about their affair, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said in a press conference in July.

PM Lee said on Wednesday that he hoped MPs and the public could empathise and have compassion for the families, and give them the privacy and space they need to heal.

He noted that there had been a great deal of public interest over the recent series of incidents, with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arresting and investigating Transport Minister S. Iswaran, the resignation of two MPs, and the allegations on the Ridout Road rentals.

“The way we have handled these incidents shows how seriously the PAP takes our responsibility of governing Singapore, and being accountable to Parliament and to Singaporeans,” said PM Lee.

He assured MPs that when such issues come up, the party will deal with them properly and transparently, as it has done.