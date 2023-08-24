I’ll never waver from purpose, independence of mind: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam

SINGAPORE - In his first candidate broadcast of the presidential election, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam sought to emphasise his independence of mind and the need to have respect for all – the theme of his campaign.

Addressing voters in English on Thursday evening, Mr Tharman, 66, pledged to give active attention to the traditional and longstanding roles of the president, by serving as a unifying figure at home and advancing Singapore’s interests abroad.

He said he would also draw on his knowledge and reputation for independent thinking, to safeguard the nation’s reserves and the integrity of its public service.

He noted that now, more than before, Singapore must deepen its solidarity.

“I believe I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but as your president, standing above politics,” he added.

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Go beyond government policies

Mr Tharman said the more than two decades he spent working on the ground has deepened his commitment to making Singapore a fairer, more compassionate and inclusive society.

However, while government policies are important in achieving this, he said it goes much deeper than that.

Highlighting seniors, caregivers, mature workers and young families, Mr Tharman said it is about knowing that if one group of people loses hope, all Singaporeans will have less hope as well.

He added: “It is about the respect and friendship we extend to each other, regardless of our background and educational achievements; regardless of race or religion, or any other differences.”

2. Diversity, not division

Mr Tharman said the elected presidency will become more important as the challenges that Singapore faces will grow – reiterating a point he made during his thank-you speech and subsequent media interview on Nomination Day.

Painting a picture of an increasingly divided and unstable world, he noted that global crises are already breaking out more often, and they will test all countries, especially smaller ones such as Singapore.

Domestically, Mr Tharman said the Republic is becoming a democracy with more diverse views, which is “inevitable and healthy”.

“But our real challenge as Singaporeans is to ensure that this diversity of views does not lead us to a more divided society, like many others.”