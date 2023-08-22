I am standing for president to protect three national treasures: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE - If elected as president, Mr Ng Kok Song aims to safeguard Singapore’s three national treasures that define the country as exceptional – its reserves, good public administration and social stability.

Mr Ng, 75, said on Tuesday that having spent his entire career at sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), he is well placed to protect Singapore’s reserves.

“I can protect the reserves,” he said.

“I spent my entire career at GIC and MAS helping to build up our reserves.”

He was giving his two-minute speech at the People’s Association (PA) headquarters, after his successful nomination to contest the presidency.

Mr Ng is going up against former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, in the presidential election.

Singapore’s second national treasure is its good public administration, he said.

“I worked 45 years in the public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments.”

Mr Ng, who was accompanied by fiancee Sybil Lau and supporters, also urged people in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil to vote for him.

The nation’s third treasure is its social stability, with Singaporeans living in peace and harmony, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, he said.

“I do not belong to any political party. And so, I am well placed to unite the people of Singapore to face an uncertain future,” he said.

“For these three reasons, I humbly ask you, my fellow Singaporeans, to choose me as your president.”