When will Lawrence Wong take over from PM Lee: 5 questions answered

Towards the end of 2021, PM Lee and some of the ministers decided that the selection process would need to be done in a more systematic, thorough way "which encourages candour and introspection and objectivity, yet without impairing mutual relations and trust amongst the team".

PM Lee said he wanted the choice of Singapore's next PM to be made in a "collected, dispassionate, almost Zen state of mind" - one that puts aside personal preferences, ambitions and biases.

He approached Mr Khaw, a former PAP chairman with a "Mr Fix-It" reputation for taking on challenging portfolios over the years, to kickstart the process after the Budget debate in March.

Over three weeks, Mr Khaw did hour-long interviews with 17 Cabinet ministers, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and labour chief Ng Chee Meng. PM Lee and Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam were not involved in the selection process.

He asked each individual about their preferred choice - other than themselves - and to rank the potential candidates in order of preference.

Said Mr Khaw: "PM told me that my task was not only to ascertain who has the strongest support from the ministers, but to do so in such a way as to foster a consensus and bring the team together."

In the end, 15 of the 19 chose Mr Wong as their preferred 4G leader based on their overall assessment, including the need for this person to bring others together and to win elections.

The findings were reported to the ministers and the PAP MPs on Thursday and Mr Wong was endorsed as 4G leader.