House debates Speaker’s independence

SINGAPORE - Can a Speaker of Parliament who is also a member of a political party be independent? This issue was debated in the House on Wednesday, as Progress Singapore Party Non-constituency MP Leong Mun Wai put forward a motion on the independence and impartiality of the legislature’s presiding officer.

Mr Leong suggested that a Speaker would have to be non-partisan to be truly independent. He was rebutted by other MPs who said that Speakers belonging to the ruling People’s Action Party have shown they can act independently.

In the end, his motion, calling on the House to affirm “its commitment to the need for the Speaker of Parliament to be independent and impartial and for Parliament to be a fair arena for all” was amended.

The amended motion, proposed by Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), was eventually passed. It called on the House to “reaffirm its commitment to the need for the Speaker of Parliament to discharge his duties independently and impartially and for Parliament to be a fair arena for all; and to uphold the standing orders of Parliament and obligations under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act 1962”.

At the start of the debate on the motion, newly-elected Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng had reminded the House that the motion is about the independence and impartiality of the Speaker, and not the conduct of former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

However, Mr Leong said the recent incidents involving Mr Tan had been the “ingredient” for his motion.

Mr Tan had been caught on microphone muttering “****ing populist” in response to a speech by Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) during the April 17 session of Parliament. A video of the segment had been circulated online in July, before Mr Tan’s resignation over an affair with former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.

Referring to the hot mic incident, Mr Leong said that as an impartial referee charged with enforcing parliamentary rules and procedures, it was a “serious error” for the Speaker to have expressed his opinions.

The incident had lowered the public’s trust in Parliament, he added.

He also said that the independence and impartiality of the Speaker’s office had been eroded over the years, with the evolution of the role from being a non-partisan one, to now having ex-officeholders or members of the PAP’s central executive committee elected to the role.

“PSP believes that it is problematic for the Speaker to uphold his impartiality and independence, while simultaneously being at the power centre of the ruling party and being privy to the ruling party’s political strategy alongside members of the Government,” he said.

“It is also difficult for the public, especially those who do not support the ruling party, to be fully convinced that a core member of the ruling party can be an impartial presiding officer of Parliament.”

He proposed that Parliament should ensure that the Speaker is not a member of the PAP’s decision-making body for a start, and move towards having a non-partisan Speaker.

Several MPs rebutted him, including Leader of the House Indranee Rajah (Tanjong Pagar GRC), and Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas, who noted that Singapore’s Constitution recognises that MPs belonging to political parties can be Speaker.

This makes Mr Leong’s proposal much more limiting of the Constitutional requirement, they said.

Mr Thomas cited Canada and India which also have party-affiliated Speakers who are expected to be impartial.