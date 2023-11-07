House debates proposals to ease cost-of-living pressures; Govt stresses it will do more if needed

SINGAPORE - Cost-of-living pressures dominated discussions in Parliament on Tuesday, with MPs on both sides agreeing it was a concern, and concurring that aid must be given to those who need it.

But People’s Action Party and Workers’ Party MPs had their differences, with WP focusing on structural changes rather than one-off fiscal payouts.

The ruling party, meanwhile, emphasised the existing suite of policies for those in need, especially the lower-income groups, though the Government said it was open to doing more if needed.

“The Government hears you and understands your worries,” said Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat.

“That’s why we have been doing more to support Singaporeans to cushion the impact of rising prices. We review our support regularly and step in to enhance it where necessary to provide additional support, especially for lower- and middle- income families.”

These include means-tested U-Save utility rebates, the GST voucher scheme and the Assurance Package, meant to offset the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase. The package has been enhanced twice since it was launched in 2022.

The Government will continue to monitor trends closely and is prepared to do more to support Singaporeans should it become necessary, said Mr Chee.

“We will do so in a manner which is fair, effective and sustainable for both current and future generations,” he added.

The discussion in Parliament arose from a motion put forth by Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh and Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC).

It called on the Government to review its policies to lower cost-of-living pressures for Singaporeans and their families.

All eight WP MPs spoke during the debate, covering areas such as physical and mental health, transport, utility costs and means-testing in the public healthcare system.

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) suggested an electricity pricing structure based on time of use to discourage peak hour consumption.

Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) proposed that means-testing take into account the specifics of individual financial situations, in particular cash flow, and Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) called for more MediSave top-ups for those with low balances to address healthcare inflation.