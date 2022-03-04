Higher EP, S Pass salary cut-offs do not mean foreigners will get pay raise at locals' expense: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - The planned hikes in qualifying salaries for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders will not automatically give foreign workers a pay raise at the expense of locals, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Friday (March 4).

He was addressing concerns on a "windfall effect", after higher EP and S Pass salary cut-offs were announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement last month.

The latest revisions will see the qualifying salaries for new EP and S Pass applicants go up by $500 to $5,000 and $3,000 respectively from September.

In the financial services sector - which has higher salary norms - the bar will be raised from $5,000 to $5,500 for new EP applicants. A salary threshold of $3,500 will be introduced for incoming S Pass holders in the sector.

For older EP and S Pass applicants, their higher salary benchmarks will be raised in tandem.

Dr Tan gave an example of a company that hires 10 employees - nine locals and one S Pass holder - doing the same job and earning the same pay of $2,500.

"Will the foreigner immediately get a $500 pay increase, just because of the increase in the qualifying salary? No," he stated.

For EP and S Pass renewals, the tweaks will only apply a year later - from September 2023.

This could even stretch out to September 2026, depending on when the S Pass holder is due for renewal, Dr Tan said. "That is about 4.5 years away."

The company will then have enough time to think about alternative options, such as finding or training another local worker, he added. “This is especially so if the foreigner is not bringing in enough value to justify the pay increase. Businesses are ultimately profit-driven, and they would not just blindly raise costs.”

Addressing concerns that employers find it tough to hire locals in a tight labour market, Dr Tan said there is "still significant untapped supply from both women and seniors outside the workforce".

“If businesses can do more to redesign jobs to make the jobs more flexible and more inclusive, I think they can attract more of these segments of workers,” he added.

Further, there are quotas at the S Pass level.

Going back to his example, Dr Tan said the company could find itself in a difficult situation if it insists on giving the S Pass holder a pay rise without fairly reviewing the pay of its local staff.