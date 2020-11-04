Help for seniors to use SingapoRediscovers vouchers when the scheme begins

There will be arrangements to help seniors redeem and use their digital SingapoRediscovers vouchers worth $100 when the scheme begins next month.

These include setting up counters at community centres to help them in making bookings, and organising small group tours for them, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan yesterday.

He was responding to Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) and Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) on the help that will be given to seniors in utilising the vouchers, which can be spent on local attractions, hotels as well as tours, and are meant to revive domestic tourism.

Singaporeans aged 18 and above can redeem the vouchers from Dec 1 via SingPass. They are valid till the end of June next year.

Booking platforms for the vouchers - Klook Travel Technology, UOB Travel Planners, Changi Travel Services and GlobalTix - will set up physical counters to assist seniors.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is working with the People's Association (PA) to set them up at community centres, with each Housing Board town having at least one. Up to 66 counters will be set up islandwide.

Seniors can go to the counters, where ambassadors will help them make their redemptions and purchases, Mr Tan added.

STB will also set up a hotline to handle public inquiries.

"To help seniors who are staying alone or have little social support to use their vouchers, STB will explore working with social service organisations and PA to facilitate the usage of the vouchers, such as by organising small group tours for seniors when permissible," he said.

He noted that the vouchers' validity period covers the December, March and June school holidays, and the off-peak periods in between would be suitable for seniors or those who are not working to use them.

Addressing security concerns, Mr Tan said STB is working with the relevant government agencies and booking platforms to develop safeguards against fraud.

"The use of SingPass will provide secure authentication for the distribution of the vouchers and help mitigate fraud," he noted.

Responding to Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) on whether the vouchers can be used for arts-related events such as festivals and stage plays, Mr Tan noted that museums and galleries catering to tourists are eligible for the scheme.

He said arts and cultural organisations offering complementary products can work with eligible merchants, such as hotels, tourist attractions and tours, to develop bundles to qualify for the usage of the vouchers.