Healthier SG participants to get $20 in vouchers after 1st consult; choice of enhanced chronic drug subsidies

SINGAPORE – With hospitals and clinics well-placed to treat those who are very sick, the nation’s healthcare priorities now include helping people stay healthy, and keeping seniors out of hospitals and nursing homes.

When Healthier SG kicks off in July, for instance, invited Singapore citizens and permanent residents who enrol with a general practitioner (GP) clinic or polyclinic to schedule an appointment will get $20 worth of healthpoints upon completion of the first free health plan consultation, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Friday.

The 3,000 healthpoints, available through the Healthy 365 app, can be exchanged for vouchers from NTUC FairPrice, credits from TransitLink or other participating merchants.

Those with high chronic medication needs and bills who enrol with a GP clinic can opt for a new Healthier SG chronic tier, to access certain common drugs at prices comparable to those in polyclinics, from early next year. This is an enhanced subsidy for chronic drugs at GP clinics for Healthier SG enrollees who are Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders, he said.

Apart from this preventive health strategy, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is also focusing on developing the aged care system to make it easier for residents to age in the community, instead of nursing homes, as they continue to increase hospital capacity and build more polyclinics to meet rising needs.

MOH now looks at healthcare as three interlinked systems, Mr Ong said during the debate on his ministry’s budget on Friday.

One is the acute care system which is mature and well-developed, treats people who are very sick, through hospitals and specialist clinics.

Then there is the population health system, which stresses good health and preventive care, through Healthier SG.

Thirdly, the aged care system that is in its infancy, is still developing, but needs to focus on aged care taking place predominantly in the community, he said.

The imperative for this transformation is the rapidly ageing population, which Mr ong believes is the biggest social development of this generation.

Mr Ong first described Healthier SG, which seeks to shift the gravity of care from the hospitals to the community, at last year’s budget debate.

Enrolment will start with those aged 60 and above from July, but younger residents with chronic illness who are aged 40 and above can pre-enrol from May with their GP, if their doctors have signed up for Healthier SG.

The idea is to get residents to build a long-term relationship with one family doctor, who will help them take charge of their health.