MOH studying how short-term pass holders in S'pore can get Covid-19 vaccinations: Janil

SINGAPORE - The Health Ministry (MOH) is studying how short-term pass holders can get Covid-19 vaccinations, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday (Aug 2).

This could include people who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time due to pandemic travel restrictions, as well as the more vulnerable.

"The national vaccination programme will cover all who make Singapore their home or who are here for an extended period of time," Dr Janil told Parliament.

"Age is, of course, a consideration, as well as risk to the people around them - so the settings in which they live, the circumstances in which they find themselves."

He was responding to Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), who had asked if MOH will allow short-term pass holders who live in close contact with long-term residents to be eligible for vaccination schemes.

More details will be released later, Dr Janil said.