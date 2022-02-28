GST hike, support schemes among issues in Budget debate starting today

Parliament is expected to sit for about two weeks from today to debate the Budget 2022 statement for the new financial year, as Singapore makes moves to emerge strongly from the pandemic.

The raising of the goods and services tax rate, schemes to cushion the blow of higher taxes and revisions to foreign worker policies will be among the topics for discussion and scrutiny during the annual marathon debate.

The first three days of the sitting will focus on the Budget statement, which sets out the Government's fiscal priorities and policies for the financial year starting on April 1. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had delivered the Budget statement, with the theme Charting Our New Way Forward Together, in Parliament on Feb 18.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) said she will zero in on the aspects of the Budget statement that focus on cost of living, national reserves and building for the future.

Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) plans to use his speech to call for increased access to mentorship opportunities, especially for young people, and to improve social mobility. He said "strengthening Singapore's social compact" is a theme that makes the Budget this year significant, and it is one that he will mention as well.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) will also speak about this, and he said he will suggest three ways that could strengthen this compact.

Improving how Singaporeans care for one another is what Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) will focus on in her speech, which will touch on "what we need to do to help the mental well-being of our care workers and caregivers".

For Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC), championing opportunities for every individual and business and making sure no Singaporean is left behind are key themes.

Mr Wong will respond to MPs' comments and concerns on Wednesday before Parliament votes on the Budget. Ministers will then present the budgets of their individual ministries, and MPs will scrutinise and comment on their spending plans.

Before the Budget debate begins today, the impact of more visitors on sensitive intertidal habitats with marine wildlife here will come under the spotlight during question time. Intertidal habitats refer to the ecosystems found on marine shorelines, which are subject to high and low tides.

According to the agenda set in the Order Paper issued by the Clerk of Parliament, Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) will ask if measures are being taken to reduce the negative impact on these habitats, such as Changi Beach, in view of increased visitorship.

Similarly, Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) seeks to know what measures are in place to curb the impact on marine wildlife from an increase in human traffic and destructive human activity.

The debate is expected to wrap up on March 10.