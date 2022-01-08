Growing up, photo envy, good reads and partying on: What politicians are talking about

The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to, in this new series.

All grown up

Monday (Jan 3) was the first day of school and social media feeds filled up with posts from parents wistful about how their children have grown up too quickly.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng and Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo were among parents who posted on Facebook about their children starting primary school this year.

Mr Singh, whose oldest daughter just entered Primary 1, revealed that he was just like any parent in Singapore who frets about how to give his child the best without overdoing it.

"I dread overcompensating her educational journey the way many loving parents do - and in doing so, unwittingly boxing her as a reflection of myself and my educational journey," he said.

He concluded that he would let his daughter learn, experience and question, and give her more exposure without resorting to crash courses or overloading her with enrichment classes.

Meanwhile, Mr Yip wrote about his son's grit, taking pride that his fourth child had insisted on carrying his own school bag all the way to school.

"Can't say that of the other boys," he remarked wryly.

For Mr Choo, the trip with his daughter to Ai Tong School was both surreal and also a trip down memory lane.

He credited Ai Tong, his alma mater, with instilling in him values 36 years ago and said that he hopes his daughter too would "find the first steps to her own dreams" there.