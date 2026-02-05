Greenland’s future should be resolved peacefully, in accordance with international law: Vivian

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Any issues concerning Greenland’s future should be resolved peacefully, in accordance with international law, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

As a small country, Singapore has to reaffirm the importance of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, he said in a Feb 3 written reply to parliamentary questions from Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) and Mr Lee Hong Chuang (Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC).

These principles include respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, as well as the right to self-determination of all peoples.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore values its longstanding and substantive partnership with the US, and that the US continues to play a vital role in the security and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific.

Singapore also enjoys friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with many European countries, including Denmark, he noted.

“We will continue to uphold international law and multilateralism, as these principles ultimately protect small states, and contribute to global peace and stability,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

Dr Balakrishnan’s comments came after US President Donald Trump had in January intensified calls for US control over Greenland, an Arctic island in North America that is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Mr Nair had asked about the implications for Singapore arising from the dispute between the US and some of its NATO allies over Greenland, while Mr Lee had asked for the Government’s assessment of the impact the US claim on Greenland will have on Singapore.

Separately, Mr Nair also asked about Singapore’s position on the US’ Jan 3 capture of Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro and his wife, and its the implications for the Republic.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore had on Jan 4 issued a statement that expressed grave concern about US military intervention in Venezuela, as it was contrary to international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Singapore has consistently opposed actions contrary to international law by any parties, including foreign military intervention in any country, he added.

He cited its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the US invasion of Grenada in 1983.

Singapore has also voted accordingly on the relevant resolutions at the United Nations, he noted.

“This is because a world order based on ‘might is right’ is more unstable and dangerous, especially for small states,” he said.

In its conduct of Singapore’s foreign policy, the Government has taken and will continue to take a principled approach to every issue, in accordance with the city-state’s long-term national interests, he added.

Dr Balakrishnan also addressed a separate question from Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) on the US’ withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including 31 UN entities.

The immediate direct impact on Singapore is limited, said Dr Balakrishnan.

Of the 66 entities from which the US is withdrawing, two have established premises in Singapore, he noted.

They are the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre, and the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE).

The ReCAAP centre helps its 21 member countries share information to combat maritime security threats, while GFCE works with Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency and other partners to deliver cyber capacity-building programmes to countries in the region.

The US’ withdrawal is likely to have minimal impact on their funding and operations within the region, and Singapore will continue to work with like-minded countries to support these entities, Dr Balakrishnan said.

“However, there will be long-term impairment of the collective management of the global commons,” he said.

“For example, the loss of US leadership, funding and technology will set back the world’s capacity to deal with climate change and pandemics.”

Dr Balakrishnan said a new world order is still evolving, with new platforms for partnership being developed.

On its part, Singapore will continue to work with like-minded countries to shape international norms and promote cooperation on issues such as climate change and global health.

The US remains a part of many other major international entities, and Singapore will continue to encourage constructive collaboration with the US and other countries in those areas, he added.

Five MPs also filed questions about the US’ standing invitation for Singapore to join the Board of Peace.

This is a new international organisation that Mr Trump had announced in September 2025 as part of a Gaza peace plan.

The US President later made clear the board’s remit would be expanded beyond Gaza to tackle other conflicts worldwide.

In response, Dr Balakrishnan said the Government is assessing the invitation.