Greater flexibility in use of state symbols; stop order for abuse

The national pledge, national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim, lion head and public seal will be formally recognised as national symbols alongside the state flag, state crest and National Anthem, after Parliament passed changes to the law on Tuesday.

The changes provide for more flexibility in how symbols like the flag can be used, while raising penalties for abuse. Those who misuse these symbols, or presidential symbols - the presidential standard, crest and seal - could be fined up to $30,000 or jailed for up to six months, or face both penalties.

However, penalties for individual offences will be calibrated in regulations under the National Symbols Act, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling told Parliament.

More egregious offences, such as burning or desecrating the flag, would attract higher penalties.

The ministry also intends to make provisions for a stop order to be issued against the disrespectful use of national symbols. "Failure to comply with the stop order will constitute an offence," she said. "The use of stop orders will reduce uncertainty about what constitutes an offence. This will also help clearly address cases of misuse."

The changes come after public consultations over two years on the new law, which will replace the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act that was introduced in 1959, the year Singapore attained self-government.

"Today, Singaporeans wish to express their love for Singapore in many creative ways," said Ms Low.

Interest groups like cycling clubs want the flag on their cycling jerseys. During the National Day period, it is common to see the flag mounted on the side windows of motor vehicles, and temporary flag tattoos are popular, Ms Low noted.

"Technology has also created new uses for the image of the flag," she said, noting these can be easily manipulated and transmitted.

Ms Low said the new regulations would enable the authorities to respond more nimbly to legitimate requests to use the symbols.

"We envisage that the new regulations could take a more permissive stance to allow greater artistic and creative use of an image of the Singapore flag, and to permit the use of images of the national flag on attire outside the National Day period without requiring approval, provided that such use is non-commercial and respectful," she said.

Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) said the national symbols are a unifying force, regardless of political affiliation. But in conversations, he has come across the view that their display is associated with support for the ruling party or the establishment, although this is less common today.

"I have also encountered the view in some quarters that if one is a Singaporean who disagrees intensely with some aspects of government policy, or the design of political institutions, one therefore will find the symbols and institutions of this nation alien and unrepresentative," he said. They should not be condemned, he added. "It is the task of all of us who care about our country and value our democracy to win over such people, to persuade such people to identify with our national symbols," he said.

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) proposed abolishing the fixed period of when the national flag can be flown - the National Day period, from July 1 to Sept 30.

Ms Low said a consistent concern raised in consultations was that overliberalising the symbols' use would diminish their stature and lead to more incidents of misuse.

"We have therefore taken a calibrated approach towards liberalising the use of the national symbols, by trying to lower the barriers to the most common uses, whilst putting in checks and balances to safeguard and protect (their) dignity and stature," she said.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC), and Nominated MP Mark Chay sought greater clarity on the approval process to use national symbols and what constitutes misuse.

Mr David cited remixing the National Anthem, using the pledge in a performance and getting a permanent tattoo of the lion head.

Ms Low said that in many cases, the context, nature of use and intent have to be carefully considered to determine if a symbol is used disrespectfully or inappropriately.

The ministry plans to develop more specific guidelines, to be published once regulations are enacted next year, she said. For instance, any use of the flag's image in attire or decoration should avoid areas where the items would be easily soiled or stepped on. Guidelines for the anthem would include using the complete official lyrics and music when rearranging it, and ensuring the anthem is not incorporated into any other medley or composition.

The ministry will also focus on raising public awareness of the symbols and how they can be used.

"We aim to strike a good balance between giving Singaporeans the latitude to use the national symbols creatively and ensuring due respect for them," she said.