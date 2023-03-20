Govt to announce plan for existing dorms to meet improved standards later in 2023: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE – The details of a plan to support the retrofitting of existing worker dormitories to meet improved living standards will be announced later in 2023, after almost two years of deliberations and discussions.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday said this transition plan by the authorities will take into account what existing infrastructure can support, the potential disruption to bed supply, which is already tight, and the impact on the inflow of workers.

He was responding to MPs who had asked for a firmer timeline on when worker dorms nationwide will meet the improved standards, which include a cap of 12 residents in each room instead of 15 now, mandatory en-suite toilets, a larger living space per resident and better ventilation.

Announced in September 2021, these requirements were imposed on only newly built dorms, with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) saying then that existing dorms would transition in phases amid concerns over higher costs.

Speaking during the debate on Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) said the outbreaks at migrant worker dormitories in the earlier days of the pandemic had exposed the cramped conditions there.

Despite MOM’s move to raise living standards, anecdotes from migrant workers on the ground show that there is still uneven enforcement for smaller dormitories, Mr Perera said.

Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) raised similar concerns about poor conditions in smaller factory-converted dorms (FCDs), which house about a third of the more than 300,000 dorm residents here.

Noting how NGOs had to step in to help workers living in FCDs who were left to fend for themselves in the early days of the pandemic, Ms Ong asked if employers who left workers in the lurch would be held accountable.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) said: “We reviewed dormitory conditions and decided 3.5 sq m per person and 15 residents to a common toilet is unacceptable. We cannot say these standards are unacceptable for some, but continue to live with these standards for others.”

In response, Dr Tan said said the Government recognises more needs to be done to raise living standards at worker dorms.

He pointed to the creation of Nest Singapore, a new corporate entity by MOM that will build and own two new purpose-built dorms, which are slated to open in 2025 and 2028.

The authorities will also continue to strengthen regulations governing dormitory operators, he added.

From April, about 1,500 dorms will come under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda), up from 53 currently, as the law is expanded to include dormitories with seven or more beds.

This will give MOM more options to take action against errant dorm operators, including directives for lapses to be rectified and orders prohibiting new tenants to be taken in until shortcomings are fixed.

“These initiatives to enhance the standards of the living environment of our migrant workers, will transform the features of the migrant worker landscape,” Dr Tan said.