Govt supports further institutionalisation of Leader of the Opposition role: Chan Chun Sing

NMP Neo Kok Beng had asked if the office of the Leader of the Opposition will be institutionalised in Singapore’s Constitution.

SINGAPORE – In principle, the Government supports further steps to institutionalise the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LO), Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said on Feb 3.

But as it is a relatively new institution, the LO’s roles, responsibilities and operating arrangements continue to be shaped by parliamentary practice, experience and the conduct of those who occupy the office, Mr Chan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question filed by Nominated MP Neo Kok Beng.

“It would therefore be appropriate to allow these conventions to further develop and mature, so that any eventual codification in statute is informed by established and sound practice,” said Mr Chan , who is also Defence Minister .

Dr Neo had asked if the office will be institutionalised in Singapore’s Constitution and, if so, what the criteria will be for an elected MP to assume the office.

He also asked whether the prime minister will continue to appoint an elected MP as LO should there be no elected MP who meets the criteria.

The question came after Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was removed from the role by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15. PM Wong said then that it was no longer tenable for Mr Singh to continue as LO, given the Aljunied GRC MP’s criminal convictions and Parliament’s view that he was unsuitable for the office.

Mr Chan, who was replying on behalf of PM Wong, noted that the PAP government first formalised the office of the LO in 2020, and that Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had set out the LO’s duties and privileges in the 14th and 15th Parliaments.

On the criteria for an MP to qualify as LO, Mr Chan said there are several relevant considerations.

Normally, the LO should be the leader of the main opposition party in Parliament, provided there is a predominant opposition party with a significant number of MPs.

The LO must also uphold high standards of honesty and integrity, and command the trust and respect of Parliament necessary to carry out the responsibilities of the office, he added.

If, for some reason, the leader of the main opposition party does not meet these criteria, then another opposition MP can be considered, said Mr Chan.

Should the office be institutionalised in the future, some of these requirements may be set out explicitly. At the same time, there will always remain conventions of conduct and responsibility that “cannot be fully codified, but which are nevertheless understood, respected and observed by all MPs”, he added.

“These conventions are essential to upholding the high standards of personal integrity and honourable behaviour expected of MPs and political leaders in Singapore,” he said.

On whether the prime minister will continue to appoint an LO if no elected opposition MP meets the criteria, Mr Chan said this is a hypothetical and highly unlikely scenario, as there is a strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in Parliament.

“We have also instituted rules to ensure that there will always be 12 non-ruling party MPs in the House,” he said.

“I therefore have little doubt that there will always be opposition voices in this House, and among them, members in good standing who are able to meet the requirements of the (LO’s) office and discharge its responsibilities with integrity and responsibility.”