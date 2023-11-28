Govt should continue efforts to retain scholarship holders in research sector: Parl committee

SINGAPORE - A panel of eight MPs has urged the authorities to do more to keep research scholarship holders in Singapore and contributing to the country’s research sector.

It recommended that the government track the number and retention rates of research talents, as well as relevant scholarship recipients. This is to ensure existing programmes are in line with Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) plans to boost science and technology research, and remain a viable way to attract and retain the talents needed.

Singapore has grown a strong core of research manpower over the past two decades, with its researcher pool more than doubling from 20,000 in 2000 to 46,000 in 2020.

These were among the recommendations made by the Estimates Committee, which examines government spending, in a 57-page report presented to Parliament on Nov 27.

The committee is chaired by Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC), and consists of six other People’s Action Party MPs as well as Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC).

It held four meetings between May and November and had looked into various matters from Budget 2023, including the Healthier SG initiative, the safeguarding of Singapore’s climate resilience as well as the RIE2025 plan.

While the committee appreciated the efforts of the government to catalyse research, innovation and enterprise through many investments, it said it was of the view that “it would be important that agencies disbursing RIE funds ensured the accountability and proper usage of such funds”.

This is due to the complex nature of research and development activities spanning over many years and the sum of public funds involved, it added in the report.

In 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said the government would be investing $25 billion from 2021 to 2025 through the RIE 2025 plan.

The efforts into RIE have seen steady progress over the years to build up a strong research ecosystem, noted the committee.

Singapore’s field-weighted citation index - which indicates how well publications are cited compared to similar publications - rose from 0.71 in 2000 to 1.78 in 2020.

This is an improvement from being 29 per cent below the global average to being 78 per cent above the global average.

To ensure a robust local base of researchers with strong links to the global community, the government funds various scholarships such as research scholarships at autonomous universities, as well as talent schemes like the National Research Foundation Fellowship.

A survey showed that about 64 per cent of RIE-funded postgraduate research scholarship holders worked in Singapore within a year of graduation for the graduated cohorts between 2019 and 2021.