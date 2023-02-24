Govt’s prudent position on reserves has never and will never change: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The Government’s position of discipline, prudence and a willingness to sacrifice for the next generation has remained constant, while the Workers’ Party (WP) seems to have shifted its stance on the use of past reserves, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Rounding up the debate on Budget 2023, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, recounted how former WP chief Low Thia Khiang expressed surprise in 2009 at the need for the Government to draw $4.9 billion of past reserves to help tide Singapore over the global financial crisis, when Parliament was debating the matter.

“Mr Low said, and I quote: ‘Past reserves are a strategic asset meant for use in times of need, especially when the Government faces financial constraints due to unprecedented circumstances which require the Government to respond in the interest of the nation.’ I could not have said it better,” said Mr Wong.

In 2011, Mr Low lauded the Government’s move to return the withdrawn funds to the reserves.

But WP MPs have been “completely silent” on the fact that the Government is highly unlikely to put back the $40 billion drawn on past reserves due to the country’s tight fiscal position, unlike several PAP MPs who urged it to try to do so, he noted.

Instead, they have repeatedly called for the Government to spend more from the reserves, slow down the growth of the reserves and tweak the 50 per cent Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) formula, said Mr Wong.

NIRC consists of 50 per cent of the net investment returns on net assets invested by GIC, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Temasek, and 50 per cent of the net investment income derived from past reserves from the remaining assets.

Said Mr Wong: “It sounds to me that the Workers’ Party has shifted its position since the days of Mr Low. But in the end, Singaporeans will have to judge what is the more responsible approach to managing our finances and to take Singapore forward.”

He added: “I say, let’s uphold the values of our forefathers and do what is right by past, present and future generations of Singaporeans. Let’s maintain a strong fiscal foundation so that Singapore can continue to prosper and thrive for many more years to come in this troubled world.”

Responding, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said his party’s position has evolved because circumstances have changed significantly.

The WP chief said the Government’s attitude to the NIRC had evolved after the global financial crisis as well, with the inclusion of Temasek in the framework.

The net investment returns framework was introduced in 2008 and Temasek was included in 2015.

Mr Singh said the Government’s explanation on why Temasek was added – that there are greater healthcare and ageing population needs – was perfectly reasonable.

“Naturally as circumstances evolve, the PAP also will change its position and the Workers’ Party, of course, will be entitled to do the same,” he said.

Mr Wong disagreed that the Government had changed its position, noting it had made clear that Temasek would be included in the framework at some point. The implementation was staged due to the complexity of incorporating Temasek, he added.

“More importantly, our underlying philosophy, our intent, our principles, have never changed and will never change. It’s about fiscal prudence, discipline, responsibility, stewardship, that is consistent... Whereas it seems to me on that part, the Workers’ Party has shifted,” he said.