Govt must work harder to continue delivering good policies in challenging global environment: SM Lee

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Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the annual Administrative Service dinner held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on April 21.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s political leaders and the civil service must work “much harder” to keep the cycle of good policies and good government going in a challenging global environment, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 21.

There is now greater risk that this virtuous cycle will falter, he said, noting that it will be more difficult to deliver prosperity and progress for Singaporeans.

“We need to work much harder to keep it going, and keep Singapore exceptional. But that, we must absolutely do,” he added.

Speaking at the annual Administrative Service dinner held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, SM Lee laid out his expectations of the civil service to a roomful of its top officers.

They must have conviction in the policies they produce and implement, he said.

“Your role is not simply to implement whatever policy your ministers decide upon. You must have a view, take a stand, and make considered, sound recommendations to the political leadership.”

His call comes as the world is changing fundamentally and the international system is under strain.

The Republic made the most of favourable external conditions to grow and progress in the last 60 years, he noted.

Singapore has benefited from a generally stable, rules-based international order, anchored and championed by the United States. Peace and stability prevailed in most parts of the world, while new economies and markets – in particular China – opened up to international trade and investment, he added.

“I do not believe the next 60 years will be anything like the last 60,” said SM Lee.

The changes to the global order and how major countries behave mean less cooperation on trade and investments and less prosperity and human welfare all round, he added.

“Life has become much more dangerous for a small country like Singapore,” he said.

SM Lee said that to deliver good policies, the country needs a high-quality public service, as well as ministers who can provide political inputs and substantive guidance essential to effective policymaking.

While civil servants cannot get involved in party politics, being apolitical does not mean being neutral about the direction of the country, or the substance of the policies they are in charge of, he noted.

They cannot be indifferent as to whether ultimately a particular policy is decided upon or its opposite is chosen. Having this conviction depends also on their relationship with the ministers, and requires stability of policy and consistency of national direction, which Singapore has had, he added.

“We – both ministers and civil servants – must maintain this ethos of close partnership, conviction and excellence, so that we can continue to deliver good government to the country.”

Whether or not a particular policy is good for the country is not a subjective matter of opinion, he said, noting it can be established through “a careful study of the issues and objectives, logical analysis, real-life experience and sound judgment”.

“We should get the most capable team we can, with expertise and commitment, to work on our problems and come up with the best policies for the country,” he added.

In some countries – including some in the West once seen as paragons of democratic virtue and good government – the system has faltered and the population has lost trust.

People no longer believe that the country needs good policies or good people to be in charge of it, and turn to populist leaders, he noted.

Singapore must never allow itself to get there, he said, adding that Singaporeans generally trust the Government to make the correct choices on their behalf because of its track record, even if it means accepting difficult measures from time to time.

Turning to the importance of good politics, SM Lee said the ability to adopt economically sound policies depends on whether a rational approach to policymaking is even politically feasible.

He said the Government must be able to win political support for good policies, and voters must be willing to support leaders who advocate for and implement such policies.

“Otherwise, even the most brilliant policy ideas remain just ideas, and simply cannot be carried out,” said SM Lee.

Singapore relies on a first-rate civil service to develop and implement sound and imaginative government policies, as well as deliver high-quality services – the administrative service is a critical component of this system, he said.

Describing their roles as “generalists”, he noted how they must see the wider national interest and their own domain issues in their ministries, and also consider policy implications and trade-offs beyond just their department.

Officers must be familiar with the experience and insight behind Singapore’s current policies in order to make an intelligent contribution, but current policies should not be treated as “immutable gospel truths to be enshrined and worshipped”, he said.

“We must constantly review and rethink them, update them as circumstances change, and even from time to time break the mould and start afresh,” he said.

As it navigates the challenging global environment, SM Lee said the Government must draw on the resourcefulness and capabilities of the political leaders and civil service to come up with solutions to the difficulties ahead.

“We must make the most of the energies and ideas of the population, to transform and upgrade Singapore not just top-down and centrally, but also bottom-up and across the board.”

He highlighted the importance of strengthening the trust that Singaporeans have in one another, in their leaders, in the Government, and in the Singapore system.

“We must reinforce our social cohesion to tackle difficulties as one united people,” he said.

“And only thus can we continue to do the right things for Singapore, and keep Singapore exceptional, safe, and thriving for many years to come.”

Retired civil servants lauded for leadership, contributions

In his speech, SM Lee also paid tribute to the former head of civil service, Mr Leo Yip, who retired in March after 43 years of “distinguished and dedicated service”.

Mr Yip had set the tone and expectations for the service for nearly a decade, upheld professional and ethical norms, and deeply transformed the public service, rejuvenating and refreshing it to deal with new challenges, said SM Lee.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Yip led the service with a “steady hand”, coordinating response efforts, plugging policy gaps and directing resources.

SM Lee also acknowledged the contributions of former permanent secretary for manpower Ng Chee Khern, who retired in December, and current Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Pang Kin Keong, who will retire on June 1.

He said Mr Ng had worked closely with the tripartite partners to develop and implement major initiatives like the Platform Workers Act, the Workplace Fairness Act, and Singapore’s Progressive Wage Model, while Mr Pang oversaw “innovative legislation” to deal with foreign interference and maintain racial and religious harmony, and had helped form the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

“Even during this current Iran war, Kin Keong is leading the HCEG (Homefront Crisis Executive Group) to support the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, coordinating our national response,” SM Lee said.

Also paying tribute to the three men was the new head of civil service, Mr Chan Heng Kee, who took over from Mr Yip on April 1.

He highlighted their “exemplary leadership, exceptional contributions, and devoted service to Singapore”.