Govt expects media to uphold journalism standards: Josephine Teo

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee had expressed concern in a parliamentary question about online platform Stomp, which is run by SPH Media.

SINGAPORE - The Government does not intervene in the editorial decisions of media outlets but expects them to uphold responsible journalism standards, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

She said this in a written reply on Jan 12 to a parliamentary question by Ms Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) who expressed concern about online platform Stomp, which is run by SPH Media.

Ms Lee asked if the Government was concerned about the potential impact Stomp might have on public trust, and the standards expected of state-supported platforms, given Stomp’s content “often resembles tabloid-style coverage”.

Mrs Teo said the authorities expect all media outlets to uphold responsible journalism standards by ensuring their news reporting is accurate, fair and complies with the law.

Stomp is also individually licensed under the Online News Licensing Scheme which requires licensees to comply with content standards to “safeguard racial and religious harmony, public order, as well as good taste and decency”, she added.

When asked on Jan 12 what had prompted her question, Ms Lee told The Straits Times she found it worrying that a “state-supported platform amplified one person’s careless opinion and allowed a retiring heritage hawker to be reduced to tears”.

She was referencing a Stomp article published on Dec 23 that criticised the pricing and quality of food from a yong tau foo stall in Toa Payoh on the verge of closing. The commentary, parked under Stomp’s opinion section, under its “hot takes” banner, had triggered online discussion and sympathy for the stall owners.

“I share the minister’s view that accuracy, fairness, good taste and decency are essential when it comes to responsible journalism,” said Ms Lee.

“I hope this episode reminds all that tabloid-style reporting has real consequences, and that we must safeguard ordinary hawkers and citizens from further undue harm,” she added.

The stall mentioned in the article is Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo, which has been around for four decades and has operated at Block 203 Toa Payoh North for 10 years. It is slated to close in January.

A Stomp spokesperson said that while opinion pieces are subjective by nature, it acknowledged the feedback received and will take it seriously.

It “will inform how we approach and review opinion-led content moving forward”, said the spokesperson.

“We remain committed to a reporting stance that is rooted in encouraging thoughtful discussion around everyday issues, while upholding accuracy.”

In a Facebook post earlier on Dec 26, the family behind the stall had said they were “deeply hurt” by the article, adding that it “turned what should have been a merry Christmas to the worst Christmas ever in our life”.

Hup Chong cited “rising operating costs and other realities” as its reasons for closing.