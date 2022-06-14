Germany and Singapore's common worldview forms basis of friendship: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Despite being thousands of kilometres apart, Germany and Singapore share a common worldview based on mutual respect and international law that forms the basis of friendship between the two countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (June 14).

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, had met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is in Singapore on a two-day official working visit until Wednesday - his first to Asia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on many topics of mutual interest, including managing global challenges such as inflation, rising energy and food prices.