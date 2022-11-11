German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make official visit to Singapore on Monday

SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be making an official visit to Singapore on Monday, his first trip here as head of government since he took on the role in December 2021.

His visit reaffirms the excellent relations between Singapore and Germany, underpinned by frequent high-level interactions and wide-ranging cooperation across various sectors, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday.

On Monday, Mr Scholz will attend an official welcome ceremony in his honour at the Istana, and will call on President Halimah Yacob. He will also meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host him to an official dinner.

Mr Scholz will also deliver a joint keynote address at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business together with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the German Embassy in Singapore in a statement on Friday.

The Conference is a flagship German business and networking event in the Asia-Pacific region that is held once every two years. German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck will also be in town for the conference.

During his visit, Mr Scholz will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour. He will also hold a joint press conference with PM Lee on Monday afternoon, said MFA.

Mr Scholz’s visit rounds off a series of high-level visits to Singapore which began with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit in June, said the German Embassy here.

The concurrent visit to Singapore by both the German Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor signals Germany’s commitment to shared goals in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in reducing dependencies on supply chains during a period of heightened tensions, and a green transformation of economies, it added.

“These distinguished visitations are a testament to the warm relationship between Germany and Singapore, and Singapore’s strategic position as the gateway to the Asean region,” said the embassy.

Germany’s ambassador to Singapore Norbert Riedel said the Republic is a key regional partner, and that the two countries collaborate in areas such as in the digital economy and countering climate change.

Singaporean start-ups in digitalisation and sustainable food production have found a welcome reception in Germany, while in Singapore, German researchers are working on innovations that will lead the way for the entire region, he added.

Mr Scholz, who will be arriving in Singapore from Vietnam, will be accompanied by senior officials from the German Federal Chancellery and a business delegation comprising chief executive officers of top German companies.

After his visit here, Mr Scholz will head to Bali for the G-20 summit, which PM Lee is also slated to attend.