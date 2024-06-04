Will Singapore have a general election in September? Possible but unlikely, say analysts

SINGAPORE – Speculation has been rife that the next general election may be called as early as September, but the first step to the polls has not been taken, with the committee that sets out the battleground still not formed.

As at June 3, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) had not been convened, said the Elections Department (ELD) in response to a query from The Straits Times.

The move has typically been seen as the surest signal that an election is in the offing.

There has been chatter that an election could be called in 2024 ever since Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong passed the baton to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15.

In particular, the timeline of the handover has stoked predictions of a possible September poll, as it means that PM Wong would have the platform of the National Day Rally in August – one of the major political speeches of the year – where he can lay out his vision and rally the people.

If an election is to be held in 2024, September also provides a window before the busy exam period for schools, which are often used as nomination centres and polling centres, and teachers, who are usually recruited as polling agents. The school holiday runs from Aug 31 to Sept 8 in 2024.

All this has prompted questions about whether a September election is imminent, and there is even a WhatsApp message circulating with claims that the poll will be held on Sept 6.

But while political analysts are not ruling out September – they believe there is still time for the EBRC to review boundaries in time for an election then – they also note that the window is narrowing.

Although there is no law mandating the committee’s formation, Singapore’s prime ministers have since independence in 1965 appointed the committee to review electoral boundaries before the polls.

The committee, typically made up of civil servants from the Singapore Land Authority, Housing Board, Department of Statistics, and ELD, is tasked to draw up group representation constituencies and single-member constituencies based on terms of reference set out by the Prime Minister.

In recent decades it has been chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, who heads the team providing administrative support to the Cabinet, and has comprised five members.

During SM Lee’s tenure as prime minister, the committee’s formation had always been announced. However, this was not the practice historically and there is no requirement for prime ministers to do so.

Under prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, the fact that the committee had been set up was kept under wraps until its report was released.

The committee took between two and seven months to do its work ahead of the past four general elections in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2020 being called.

There is no minimum time prescribed for the committee to complete its work, and analysts say it is technically possible for the committee to put out its report for a September election, if the relevant data it needs, such as population shifts, are already available.