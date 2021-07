SINGAPORE - One year ago, Sengkang GRC emerged as the biggest upset of GE2020, with the Workers' Party (WP) winning 52.12 per cent of the votes in the new constituency, against a 47.88 per cent share for the People's Action Party (PAP).

The WP has sought to secure its position in Sengkang via a combination of active participation in Parliament, groundwork and starting initiatives in the constituency.