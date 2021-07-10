GE2020, one year on: Change and contestation in Singapore politics

SINGAPORE - On this day last year, Singaporeans headed to the polls in the 2020 General Election. When the votes were finally all counted in the wee hours of the next morning, the People's Action Party was returned to power but with a reduced vote share of 61.23 per cent.

The Workers' Party pulled off an upset in Sengkang group representation constituency to win its second GRC and secure 10 seats in Parliament, and party chief Pritam Singh was appointed the official Leader of the Opposition (LO).