GE2020 non-voter list for Pasir Ris-Punggol district available for inspection

SINGAPORE - The list of voters in polling district PN23 of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC who failed to cast their votes in July's general election is now available for inspection.

A copy of the register of electors for that polling district was retrieved on Jan 16 after it was accidentally sealed in a box containing ballot papers last year. The sealed box had been kept in a Supreme Court vault for six months, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act.

The retrieval was witnessed by representatives from the People's Action Party (PAP) and Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA), which contested in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC saw a three-cornered fight between the PAP, the SDA and the Peoples Voice party that was won by the PAP team led by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The certified list of non-voters in polling district PN23 will be available for inspection from Monday (Jan 25) at the Elections Department (ELD), community centres and clubs in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres.

Non-voters are not eligible to vote or stand as a candidate at future elections if their names are not restored to the registers of electors.

"We encourage non-voters at the 2020 General Election or a previous election who wish to vote at future elections to apply to have their names restored to the registers of electors early," the ELD said in a statement on Monday.

Looking ahead to the next election, the ELD added: "Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken."

Singaporeans may also check their elector status electronically on the ELD website or on the SingPass Mobile app.