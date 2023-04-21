Funds, advance notice given to help companies ease into Progressive Wage Model: Zaqy Mohamad

SINGAPORE – To help companies to implement the higher wage rungs in the Progressive Wage Model (PWM), the Government has given advance notice of one to two years ahead of the PWM implementation and is providing funds for wage rises, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

He was responding to a question from Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) in Parliament on Friday on how the Ministry of Manpower is helping companies that are facing difficulties renegotiating ongoing multi-year contracts that were signed before the PWM wage rungs were set.

The current PWM wage schedules for all sectors where outsourcing is common were announced in 2021 or 2022, one to two years ahead of their six-year implementation from 2023 to 2028, said Mr Zaqy (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC).

The tripartite cluster committees negotiated a multi-year schedule of wage increases to provide clarity on wage raises for each PWM sector, as service providers typically enter multi-year contract with service buyers in sectors where outsourcing is common, such as cleaning, landscape maintenance and security.

The Government is also offsetting increases in labour costs for eligible companies through the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme (PWCS), said Mr Zaqy.

Under the PWCS, the Government funds up to 75 per cent of wage increases that employers provide to lower-wage workers, for five years from 2022 to 2026. This includes wage increments given due to Progressive Wage requirements.

The PWM was first introduced by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in 2012. It lays out minimum salaries for local workers in various roles along a career and skills progression framework, where wages will rise in tandem with productivity.

The progressive wage schedules for each progressive wage model sector are negotiated by sectoral tripartite cluster committees, which comprise representatives from the unions, service providers and service buyers in each sector, said Mr Zaqy.

Wage schedules are announced in advance so that service providers and buyers entering new contracts have enough information before doing so, he said, adding that companies who are mid-way through existing contracts can discuss whether the contracts need to be renegotiated.

“Tripartite partners encourage service buyers to work closely with service providers to renegotiate ongoing contracts where reasonable,” said Mr Zaqy.

Beyond this, service buyers should consider moving towards outcome-based contracting, he added.

“This will encourage service providers to invest in productivity solutions and deploy manpower more efficiently, which is a win-win outcome as it supports sustainable wage growth and can also lead to better services for service buyers.”