'Fun, surprising, instructive, and bewildering': PM Lee marks 10 years on social media

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not quite know what to expect when he launched his social media accounts exactly a decade ago.

"But it seemed a good way to connect directly with the online community and public at large," he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 20).

Mr Lee joined Facebook on April 20, 2012, and has since amassed more than 1.7 million followers there.

It has been "a fun, surprising, instructive, and at times, bewildering experience", he said, adding that this includes wondering why certain posts get such a strong response while the other one did not.

"I'm still learning new things and trying to keep up with the ever-evolving platforms, memes and latest trends."

In his Facebook post, Mr Lee said he particularly enjoyed sharing photos from his walks here and abroad under the hashtag #jalanjalan, thanking those who have appeared in his photos.

A video posted showed moments such as the "magic cup" from his Covid-19 circuit breaker address in 2020, where PM Lee effortlessly switched languages each time he drank from his cup.

It included his post about a barn owl that flew into the Istana, which attracted 500,000 views in a day.