From The Backbench

CHENG LI HUI (TAMPINES GRC)

Protect classified data better

With the recent spate of information leaks, including one that identified the suspect and victim of a recent fatal stabbing in Tampines, Ms Cheng asked if more could be done to ensure public officials do not share classified information.

She said she knew the victim personally, adding that the public exposure made things even more difficult for the woman's three children, who were already having a tough time over the death of their parents.

She asked: "What can be done further to let officers better recognise and appreciate the severity of sharing this information publicly?"

SYLVIA LIM (ALJUNIED GRC)

Minimise scam risks for bank transfers

Noting that different banks may have varying requirements when it comes to the security of transactions, Ms Lim said she welcomed a recent Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) proposal to mandate the types of information financial institutions must use to verify the identity of a person in the absence of face-to-face contact.

She asked if MAS has considered a suggestion to offer a cooling-off period for inter-bank transfers, and whether it is working with banks to help predict which customers might be more susceptible to scams, and "inoculate" them against falling prey.

DENISE PHUA (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Encourage more social mixing

Larger organisations, especially those in sectors that tend to have more employees from one gender, such as nursing, teaching and the army, should get grants to run social activities.

Ms Phua mooted this suggestion yesterday, noting that cash incentives have been insufficient in boosting Singapore's total fertility rate over the years. The grants can help the organisations create opportunities for more interaction in areas like sports, learning or interest clubs.

CARRIE TAN (NEE SOON GRC)

Spur couples to share parental leave

To get men more involved in childcare responsibilities, Ms Tan proposed that fathers get an equal share of leave to take care of their newborns, by using two of the four months of maternity leave that mothers currently get.

She said: "This would have an equalising effect on hiring, and firms would find it easier to manage the absence of a staff member for two months instead of four."

To sweeten the deal, fathers can also be offered income tax reliefs currently being given to mothers if their paternity leave is fully utilised, she added.

VIKRAM NAIR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Ease curbs for those vaccinated

To encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 when their turn comes, Mr Nair suggested easing restrictions for those who have received the jab. This could include allowing people to meet in larger groups if all of them are vaccinated, offices where all staff are vaccinated to operate normally, and individuals to have fewer restrictions when travelling, he said.

Mr Nair added that while vaccinations are optional and can remain so, such "tangible, immediate" benefits are gentle ways to nudge people to get vaccinated.

ZHULKARNAIN ABDUL RAHIM (CHUA CHU KANG GRC)

Set up more travel bubbles

Singapore should set up more travel bubbles with strategic partners as the global Covid-19 situation improves, given how its economy depends heavily on international trade, said Mr Zhulkarnain.

Such arrangements will promote more business travel and encourage more Singaporeans to take advantage of opportunities overseas.

"It would also allow the flow of people and reconnection of families who have been kept apart in this pandemic," he said.

Singapore's lone travel bubble, with Hong Kong, is still under suspension.

ANG WEI NENG (WEST COAST GRC)

Call to optimise bus routes

Reviewing bus routes could make public transport more efficient and sustainable, said Mr Ang, who noted that many services duplicate MRT routes.

"It is better for bus services to connect people to the train stations within a town - that is, for first and last-mile connections - while it is more efficient to travel between towns using the MRT," he said.

Citing the Central Business District (CBD) where most buildings are within 400m of an MRT station, he suggested having bus services stop at MRT station bus stops just outside the district, and that dedicated feeder bus services be set up within the CBD.

MARIAM JAAFAR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Help emerging nations on emissions

As Singapore makes strides in mitigating the effects of climate change, it can also help developing countries do the same, said Ms Mariam.

Developed countries were able to mitigate their emissions partly because global manufacturing has migrated to emerging markets that have invested heavily in energy, she said, adding that developing nations bear the brunt of climate change's impact and exhibit the highest emissions intensities. "Many emerging markets will need help - aid, debt assistance, technical assistance. Singapore can advocate for their voices to be heard," she said.