From the Backbench: What MPs said at the Budget debate

Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC): Taking better care of nurses

The plight of overworked nurses came under the spotlight as Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked for more support for this group of workers.

“The need for more rest is the recurring cry for help that I hear from nurses,” he said in an impassioned speech.

He said he had spoken to many nurses, who told him they had little rest between shifts.

Part of this was because nurses often work overtime, and also because they sometimes end up being scheduled for night shift on one day and morning shift the next.

A shortage of manpower means that nurses often do not get to take their one-hour break during shifts.

Mr Ng suggested mandating protected rest time for nurses between shifts and also during their shifts.

Dennis Tan (Hougang): Clearer EV road map

Mr Dennis Tan called for a detailed road map of Singapore’s electric vehicle (EV) roll-out to help consumers can make informed choices earlier.

This strategic plan should include details of major steps and milestones to the desired outcome, and can also outline pricing, power rating and plug type to enable all EV drivers to plan their charging schedules, he added.

Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC): Every primary school should be affiliated to a secondary school

Every primary school should be affiliated with a secondary school, so that students can transition to that affiliated school easily if they wish to go there, said Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).

“That would allow nearly every student to be assured secondary school entry, in a school familiar to him or her,” he added.

He also suggested doing away with the Primary School Leaving Examination, which would reduce the pressure on students and gear them towards education, not just results.

All secondary schools should also accommodate all streams in their campuses, to ensure students of different academic abilities mix together in one school while still going to class according to their respective academic abilities.

The syllabus can also be right-sized and reshaped around core skills such as critical thinking and learning to learn and research, he said. This could also lighten the workload and reduce reliance on tuition.

“As we continue to rethink and redefine our school system, we must consider that there are many roads that lead to a fulfilling life, and results cannot be the only marker,” he added.