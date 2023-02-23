From the Backbench: What MPs said at the Budget debate

Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC): Taking better care of nurses
The plight of overworked nurses came under the spotlight as Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked for more support for this group of workers.
“The need for more rest is the recurring cry for help that I hear from nurses,” he said in an impassioned speech.
He said he had spoken to many nurses, who told him they had little rest between shifts.
Part of this was because nurses often work overtime, and also because they sometimes end up being scheduled for night shift on one day and morning shift the next.
A shortage of manpower means that nurses often do not get to take their one-hour break during shifts.
Mr Ng suggested mandating protected rest time for nurses between shifts and also during their shifts.
Dennis Tan (Hougang): Clearer EV road map
Mr Dennis Tan called for a detailed road map of Singapore’s electric vehicle (EV) roll-out to help consumers can make informed choices earlier.
This strategic plan should include details of major steps and milestones to the desired outcome, and can also outline pricing, power rating and plug type to enable all EV drivers to plan their charging schedules, he added.
Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC): Every primary school should be affiliated to a secondary school
Every primary school should be affiliated with a secondary school, so that students can transition to that affiliated school easily if they wish to go there, said Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC).
“That would allow nearly every student to be assured secondary school entry, in a school familiar to him or her,” he added.
He also suggested doing away with the Primary School Leaving Examination, which would reduce the pressure on students and gear them towards education, not just results.
All secondary schools should also accommodate all streams in their campuses, to ensure students of different academic abilities mix together in one school while still going to class according to their respective academic abilities.
The syllabus can also be right-sized and reshaped around core skills such as critical thinking and learning to learn and research, he said. This could also lighten the workload and reduce reliance on tuition.
“As we continue to rethink and redefine our school system, we must consider that there are many roads that lead to a fulfilling life, and results cannot be the only marker,” he added.
NMP Janet Ang: Settle all invoices within 14 days
Amid inflation around the world, some 66 per cent of businesses cited cost as a top challenge in the latest National Business Survey 2022/2023, said Nominated MP Janet Ang.
While the many measures in the Budget will provide some relief, there is another way the Government can help, she added.
“It will be of much help if the Government can take the lead to pay all invoices within 14 days, albeit electronically of course. This could perhaps even be the impetus needed for the nationwide e-invoicing initiative to take off,” she said.
Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC): Devoting resources to help singles mingle
Budget measures have targetted parents and families to help bring up the total fertility rate, but there is an upstream measure that may also help - encouraging young people to mingle, said Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC).
Urging the Government to invest more money in helping young singles expand their social circles, she noted that 80 per cent of respondents to the Marriage and Parenthood Survey in 2021 had indicated that they intend to get married, but of these, only 50 per cent were dating.
Many respondents had also indicated that they would prefer to meet people face to face than through online dating apps, said Ms Ng, suggesting that a community approach to encouraging social interaction may help singles here meet their match.
Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC): Piloting a mental well-being credit scheme
Singapore can pilot a mental well-being credit scheme that would incentivise companies to invest in the mental health of their workers, said Ms Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC).
The framework for this scheme could be developed in partnership with tripartite partners and the interagency task force on mental health and well-being. Globally, 12 billion working days are lost every year owing to depression and anxiety alone, she said.
“This could provide us a base to develop better frameworks to facilitate the acceptance and integration of mental wellness as a part of our working culture here in Singapore,” she added.
Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC): Introduce supercar COEs
Cars which costs upwards of $1 million, such as the Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens, attract higher taxes than cars that cost $100,000. But the Open category certificate of entitlement (COE) that gives someone the right to own such exotic cars is the same as that which people need to own cheaper cars, said Mr Seah Kian Peng.
He suggested that the Government consider a special category for such “supercars” such that the COE market is competitive within the special class.
He added that this will have little impact on the majority of Singaporeans, who may own only one, relatively moderately priced, car.
Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC): Train Singaporeans in life-saving skills
At least half of all Singaporeans should be trained in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, basic firefighting and other critical life-saving skills, said Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC).
She added that the younger generation should be trained in all these skills as well.
The Covid-19 cluster in her constituency showed that there were many willing helping hands in the community, but there is a need for all stakeholders to be familiar with what to do in emergencies, she said.
She asked the Government to enhance the funding, support and resource allocation for crisis preparation among its agencies and on the ground, and to have more standard operating procedures for emergencies such as fires, floods and power failures.
“When the representatives on the ground know one another, can put a face to a name, the effectiveness of crisis management will be higher, and in some emergencies, every minute counts,” she said.