From The Backbench

More support for first-time mums

Ms Soh proposed a "Mummy's milestone booklet" to help expecting couples, especially first-time parents. "In order to ensure a healthy, nurturing environment for the baby, I believe that it is important to take equal care of the mother as well," she said.

The milestone booklet could track the expecting mother's physical and emotional development, and provide information on necessary preparations for each stage of pregnancy, parenting best practices and support systems available.



WAN RIZAL WAN ZAKARIAH (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Mental breaks in workplaces and schools

Among several suggestions to eradicate mental health stigmatisation and promote mental well-being was Dr Wan Rizal's proposal that time-outs be introduced in workplaces and schools for those who need a mental break.

"Those who are under stress may take the option to take a mental break," he said. "Such breaks are recorded and the next time one takes it, we know that he may have something that we need to help with."



RACHEL ONG (WEST COAST GRC)

Long-term mentorship for youth

Ms Ong said consistent long-term mentorship for at least a year would benefit youth at risk and those facing challenging home circumstances. It would give them a safe space to process pain, recognise their innate values beyond their circumstances and break their self-limiting beliefs, she said.

"Mentors can show them a different way to live, and challenge them to remove self-limiting beliefs so that they not only have the best possibilities in life, but are motivated to choose wisely," she said.



NOMINATED MP TAN YIA SWAM

Accept those who are different

Dr Tan noted that cyber bullying and Internet trolling are ugly phenomena in the modern world, which many have no protection against.

"We do have a younger generation of people who live and interact virtually, and we have to think ahead on how to teach them how to be responsible users and not weaponise digital shaming, while being empowered to protect oneself," she said, calling on Singaporeans to teach resilience and learn to accept those who are different.