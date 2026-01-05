From jobs to healthcare, new batch of NMPs hope to raise range of issues in Parliament

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nine NMPs - consisting of eight new faces and one returning member - were announced by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Jan 2.

SINGAPORE - The latest cohort of Nominated MPs want to use their upcoming term in Parliament to speak on a range of issues, ranging from labour force resilience to healthcare costs and better support for those with special needs.

Those The Straits Times spoke to on Jan 5 also emphasised that their role will differ from that of elected MPs. This includes being able to examine Singapore’s longer-term challenges without being subjected to the pressures of electoral politics.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will present the instruments of appointment to the NMPs on Jan 8, before they take their oaths and affirmations at the next sitting of Parliament on Jan 12.

The incoming NMPs are:

Mr Azhar Othman, executive chairman of Enercon Asia

Associate Professor Kenneth Goh Toh Chuan, Singapore Aquatics president

Dr Haresh Singaraju, family physician at National University Polyclinics

Associate Professor Terence Ho Wai Luen, academic and university administrator

Ms Kuah Boon Theng, managing director of Legal Clinic LLC

Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi, chief executive of Sing Lun Holdings

Dr Neo Kok Beng, founder and chief executive of NEO Aeronautics

Professor Kenneth Poon Kin Loong of the National Institute of Education

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees and National Trades Union Congress central committee member

Jobs and economic development are a major theme for the incoming batch of NMPs, with an eye towards how Singapore should adjust its strategies and policies in the face of technological disruption.

Professor Ho told ST he would like to focus on inclusive development, including how companies and workers can prepare for the future through human-centred work redesign, reskilling and lifelong learning.

Prof Ho, who is deputy executive director at the Institute for Adult Learning at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said he hopes to draw on research insights from the academic community, including that of his colleagues from the institute.

The economist said his maiden speech is likely to touch on the importance of learning agility, adaptation and innovation - both for individuals and the larger society.

Ms Kuah, the sole female NMP in this cohort, said she intends to focus on issues such as technology transformation, the need to enhance workplace protections for healthcare workers, and attrition in the legal profession.

The medical lawyer said she also wants to push for more adult day care facilities to support the care of young adults with special needs after they complete their formal education, and for the finetuning of support schemes for the elderly and those with large medical bills.

A director on the board of Assisi Hospice and honorary legal advisor to the Singapore Medical Association, Ms Kuah said her work made clear to her the cost of chronic illness and the burden on caregivers here.

“There is a need to always finetune the measures available to support those among us who are the most vulnerable and are facing the most challenges,” she said.

Mr Lee, the only second-term NMP this time around, said he intends to focus on business competitiveness, workforce resilience and regulatory agility, particularly as Singapore now operates in a more fragmented and volatile global economy.

With decades of experience building and operating businesses across manufacturing and services, Mr Lee said he has seen how external shocks like tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, labour constraints and rising compliance costs translate into concrete pressures on firms’ cash flow, hiring decisions and long-term investment.

“These are not abstract issues; they shape whether firms expand, automate, or pull back,” he said, adding that he will advocate for practical refinements such as upskilling that leads to job redesign and productivity - not just course attendance.

Prof Goh, an academic researching and developing entrepreneurial talent, said he has seen firsthand how policy choices shape Singaporeans’ developmental pathways, career transitions, and outcomes.

The former national swimmer said his maiden speech in Parliament will likely focus on how a broad, inclusive base of participation in sports can strengthen high performance, while articulating the wider societal outcomes of elite sport beyond medal tallies.

“At the heart of it, I hope to contribute to building a Singapore where people with diverse talents and passions can find their place, flourish, and contribute to our shared future,” he added.

On the role of NMPs, Mr Lee said he sees it as complementing elected MPs by bringing specialised, non-partisan perspectives into Parliament, particularly in areas that require deep professional or sectoral experience.

As NMPs do not represent constituencies, they are empowered to focus on longer-term structural challenges, raise uncomfortable questions where necessary, and to examine policy trade-offs without electoral pressures, he added.

“The role (of NMPs) is not to oppose the Government, nor to replicate constituency work,” he said. “It is to stress-test policies, challenge assumptions, and improve outcomes through constructive engagement.”