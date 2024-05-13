From ‘crooked bridge’ to Johor-Singapore SEZ: Ties have warmed but more has to be done

Mr Lawrence Wong will be steering the Republic through an increasingly complicated world. The Straits Times examines what lies ahead for Singapore’s ties with its closest neighbour, Malaysia.

PM Lee Hsien Loong (sixth from right) and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (fifth from left) with the ministers from both countries at a delegation meeting at the Istana on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE
Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
May 13, 2024, 05:25 AM
Published
May 13, 2024, 05:00 AM
KUALA LUMPUR – Mr Lawrence Wong will take the reins as Singapore’s prime minister at a time when his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim – relatively new to the position himself – is seeking to kick-start the economy, offering an opportunity for the two neighbours to deepen the bilateral relationship further.

But Mr Wong’s Cabinet will also have to navigate a new normal of political instability in Malaysia, which has seen a revolving door of prime ministers give rise to other power centres, in the “continued fragmentation of the Malaysian political system” – making already sensitive diplomatic issues even more complex.

