From ‘crooked bridge’ to Johor-Singapore SEZ: Ties have warmed but more has to be done

KUALA LUMPUR – Mr Lawrence Wong will take the reins as Singapore’s prime minister at a time when his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim – relatively new to the position himself – is seeking to kick-start the economy, offering an opportunity for the two neighbours to deepen the bilateral relationship further.

But Mr Wong’s Cabinet will also have to navigate a new normal of political instability in Malaysia, which has seen a revolving door of prime ministers give rise to other power centres, in the “continued fragmentation of the Malaysian political system” – making already sensitive diplomatic issues even more complex.