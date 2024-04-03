Framework to help emitters cope with carbon tax delayed; Tan See Leng says details could take a year

SINGAPORE – A framework meant to help carbon tax-liable firms cope with the higher tax rate that kicked in from 2024 is still in the works.

Details of the carbon tax transition framework, first announced in 2022 alongside news of the carbon tax increase, were meant to be released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) in the second half of 2023, according to the website of the National Environment Agency (NEA), which administers the carbon tax regime in Singapore.

But in Parliament on April 3, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said more details on the framework will be revealed “in about a year”.

“Because this is really a developing framework and the companies that we are engaging are also looking at international benchmarks... in about a year from now, I think we will be able to give you a better, clearer indication. I seek your patience on this,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) who asked for an update on the framework.

Singapore’s carbon tax regime was first implemented from 2019, with an initial tax rate of $5 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. This tax rate was in place until 2023.

Climate advocates had long said that a carbon tax of $5 per tonne was too low to prompt large emitters to do more to cut their planet-warming emissions.