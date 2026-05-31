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Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing (centre) hosted top defence leaders from the Five Power Defence Arrangements to breakfast on May 31.

SINGAPORE – Top defence officials from the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) reaffirmed their nations’ commitment to the longstanding security framework at a meeting hosted by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on May 31.

The five leaders at the breakfast meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, agreed on the continued strategic relevance of the arrangement, which plays an important role in the regional security architecture.

Formed in 1971, the FPDA brings together Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain in a consultative security framework.

The arrangement was established in the wake of the British military withdrawal from the region to ensure Singapore and Malaysia have recourse to help in the event of an imminent armed attack.

A regular feature of the annual defence summit held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore, the FPDA meeting was attended by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, New Zealand Defence Minister Chris Penk, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin and British director-general for security policy Paul Wyatt.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the FPDA has increased the capabilities of member nations’ militaries in working together on several aspects, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as maritime security.

Every year, military personnel from the five countries convene for Exercise Bersama Shield in the first half of the year, and Exercise Bersama Lima, held in the second half.

The military exercises focus on Singapore and Malaysia’s external defence.

Separately, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post early on May 31 that the discussions at the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue underscored the importance of dialogue, trust and cooperation in a more uncertain and complex world.

The summit, which ends on May 31, provided a “valuable opportunity” to exchange views, build understanding and strengthen partnerships, he added.

“Singapore remains committed to being a trusted and neutral platform for open, constructive engagement – helping to bridge differences and foster cooperation in our region and beyond,” wrote PM Wong.