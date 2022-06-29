The Forward Singapore exercise will see the fourth-generation (4G) leaders engage Singaporeans to update policies and explore issues along six pillars.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Forward Singapore will be a major undertaking of the 4G team.
"You have my word that we are sincere and committed to listening to and partnering with Singaporeans," he added.
"We will build on the momentum we have gained, and apply the lessons we have learnt over the years. We will engage in good faith; consider all ideas; and work alongside Singaporeans to achieve our shared aspirations," he said.
He also put forward some challenges for consideration:
- How to equip and empower Singaporeans, whatever their starting point in life, and ensure everyone is able to maximise their potential.
- How to better assure Singaporeans and better care for their needs in this volatile and unpredictable world.
- How to build an even better home and steward the country's shared environmental and financial resources, so it can meet the needs of Singaporeans today and those yet unborn.
- And finally, how to unite people and foster a greater sense of shared ownership and responsibility, so that Singaporeans can pull together as one to take Singapore forward.
These are the six pillars and what they will cover:
1 EMPOWER - ECONOMY AND JOBS
Led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, it aims to empower every Singaporean to have lifelong employability in a more competitive economy and an uncertain world.
2 EQUIP - EDUCATION AND LIFELONG LEARNING
Led by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How, it aims to equip every Singaporean with the opportunity to thrive, grow and realise their aspirations, regardless of their starting point in life.
3 CARE - HEALTH AND SOCIAL SUPPORT
Led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, it aims to enable every Singaporean to lead a dignified and fulfilling life, and to better care for themselves and for others around them.
4 BUILD - HOME AND THE LIVING ENVIRONMENT
Led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, it aims to transform Singapore's living environment and build a more liveable home for all who stake their futures here.
5 STEWARD - ENVIRONMENTAL AND FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY
Led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, together with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat, it aims to foster a more sustainable way of life that stewards Singapore's resources responsibly for future generations.
6 UNITE - THE SINGAPORE IDENTITY
Led by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, along with Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, it aims to grow a sense of belonging to Singapore, commitment to citizenship and a sense of mutual responsibility towards one another.
The year-long exercise will build on the ideas gathered and partnerships built across various previous engagements in recent years.
It will conclude in mid-2023 with a report setting out policy recommendations to underpin Singapore's refreshed social compact, which refers to shared values and norms and a shared understanding of how people relate to one another.
The report will also highlight how different segments of society can be more involved in contributing to shared goals for the country.
Rei Kurohi