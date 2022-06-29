The Forward Singapore exercise will see the fourth-generation (4G) leaders engage Singaporeans to update policies and explore issues along six pillars.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Forward Singapore will be a major undertaking of the 4G team.

"You have my word that we are sincere and committed to listening to and partnering with Singaporeans," he added.

"We will build on the momentum we have gained, and apply the lessons we have learnt over the years. We will engage in good faith; consider all ideas; and work alongside Singaporeans to achieve our shared aspirations," he said.

He also put forward some challenges for consideration:

How to equip and empower Singaporeans, whatever their starting point in life, and ensure everyone is able to maximise their potential.

How to better assure Singaporeans and better care for their needs in this volatile and unpredictable world.

How to build an even better home and steward the country's shared environmental and financial resources, so it can meet the needs of Singaporeans today and those yet unborn.

And finally, how to unite people and foster a greater sense of shared ownership and responsibility, so that Singaporeans can pull together as one to take Singapore forward.

These are the six pillars and what they will cover:

1 EMPOWER - ECONOMY AND JOBS

Led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, it aims to empower every Singaporean to have lifelong employability in a more competitive economy and an uncertain world.

2 EQUIP - EDUCATION AND LIFELONG LEARNING

Led by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How, it aims to equip every Singaporean with the opportunity to thrive, grow and realise their aspirations, regardless of their starting point in life.

3 CARE - HEALTH AND SOCIAL SUPPORT

Led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, it aims to enable every Singaporean to lead a dignified and fulfilling life, and to better care for themselves and for others around them.