Former SDP chairman Ling How Doong, who was MP for Bukit Gombak, dies aged 85

SINGAPORE - Former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman, Mr Ling How Doong, died on Friday (April 30) at the age of 85, reported Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Mr Ling served as MP for Bukit Gombak single member constituency from 1991 to 1997 after beating previous incumbent, People's Action Party candidate Seet Ai Mee in a shock election victory.

He lost the seat in 1997.

He was SDP chairman from 1984 to 2007.

Mr Ling leaves behind his wife, Madam Toh Siew Ing, three sons and four grandchildren.

According to Mr Ling's obituary, his wake is being held at Singapore Casket in Lavender Street.

He will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday (May 2).