Former Reform Party chairman Andy Zhu and others form new political party, Singapore United Party

SINGAPORE - Former Reform Party (RP) chairman Andy Zhu, along with seven other former RP members, including ex-treasurer Noraini Yunus, has formed a new political party.

The Singapore United Party (SUP), which now has 11 members, was registered as a society on Dec 24, according to a notice in the Government Gazette.

The move revived talk of internal conflict within the party, which is led by Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam. In August last year, Mr Zhu and Ms Noraini were not re-appointed to the central executive committee (CEC) following unspecified allegations, including from Mr Jeyaretnam that Mr Zhu had made changes to the party's payment methods without official approval.

Mr Zhu said then that his dismissal before allegations made against him had been resolved was unfair. He also disputed Mr Jeyaretnam 's claim that the entire CEC had been unanimous in his and Ms Noraini's suspension.

However, Mr Zhu, 38, who had been party chairman for nine years before he was removed, told The Straits Times on Sunday (Jan 3) that all parties involved had moved on from the episode and the SUP is not a breakaway faction of RP.

"It is common for people to leave and join (political parties)... Since I've been in RP for so many years, the people that I know of are mostly from RP, so it is reasonable that many of the members in SUP have links to RP," said Mr Zhu, who will lead SUP as its secretary-general.

"We are not a party that has split from RP; we are just a group of like-minded people coming together."

An overwhelming majority of the party's members are former RP members, including two of Mr Zhu's running mates in Ang Mo Kio GRC, Mr Darren Soh and Ms Noraini. The RP team won 28.09 per cent of the vote against the People's Action Party team led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The only three members with no former ties to the RP are Ms Joyce Tan, a former Singapore Democratic Party member; Mr Choo Zin Chye, who is Mr Zhu's father; and Mr Kenneth Zhang.

Mr Zhu, a marketing director at a real estate agency, said the party hopes to address bread-and-butter issues, among other things, though it is still in the process of developing its manifesto.

"Some of our focus areas would include the Central Provident Fund system, housing, education, and healthcare benefits... From my past experiences walking the ground in Ang Mo Kio and West Coast, residents there are much more concerned about such bread-and-butter issues, and I hope to better understand residents' needs, represent them, and make their voices ahead," said Mr Zhu, who contested West Coast GRC in 2011 and 2015 as an RP candidate, as well as in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2020 general election.

Ms Tan, who is SUP's chairman, said SUP hopes to offer alternative policy proposals. "My utmost concern is for SUP to be (seen as) credible in the public's eyes," said the 35-year-old, who works in communications.

Criminal defence lawyer Charles Yeo, who contested Ang Mo Kio GRC alongside Mr Zhu and replaced him as party chairman in August, declined comment when contacted, saying that the party will put up a statement on the matter soon.

The Straits Times has reached out to Mr Jeyaretnam for comment.