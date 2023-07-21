Former ‘Mr FairPrice’ who spearheaded legislation: 5 things to know about Speaker nominee Seah Kian Peng

SINGAPORE - Mr Seah Kian Peng, 61, will be nominated as the next Speaker of Parliament come August.

Mr Seah will take on the role left vacant by his former Marine Parade GRC colleague Mr Tan Chuan-Jin.

Former Speaker Mr Tan and former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui had resigned on Monday from the People’s Action Party and Parliament, following their affair.

Mr Seah, who will be elected as the new Speaker at the Aug 2 sitting - assuming no other nominations - is not unfamiliar with the duties of the Speaker.

He was formerly Deputy Speaker from 2011 to 2016.

Here are 5 things to know about Mr Seah:

1. He entered politics in 2006

Mr Seah entered politics as part of the People’s Action Party in 2006, in the general election held in May that year.

He is currently serving his fourth term as an MP in Marine Parade GRC.

Within Parliament, apart from having been deputy speaker, Mr Seah also chaired the Estimates Committee from 2011 to 2015.

The committee examines the Government’s budget.

It reports on what economies, improvements in organisation, efficiency or administrative reforms consistent with the policy underlying the estimates, may be effected - and suggests the form in which the estimates shall be presented to Parliament.