Former ‘Mr FairPrice’ who spearheaded legislation: 5 things to know about Speaker nominee Seah Kian Peng

4. Other involvements

Apart from his more well-known role at NTUC, Mr Seah is also the founding chairman of the Harvard Business School Club of Singapore. He stepped down in 2018.

He is also chairman of the Marine Parade Leadership Foundation, and sits on the board of the Singapore Olympic Foundation.

He announced on LinkedIn in July that he had joined the board of Trust Bank Singapore, the first digital bank here.

He has previously also served on the board of Centre for Fathering for 14 years.

He had also been a board member of SingTel, Health Promotion Board and National Parks Board, Singapore Centre for Social Enterprises (raiSE) and Singapore National Cooperatives Federation.

In September 2005, Mr Seah was elected as a member of the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) Board of Directors, making him the first Singaporean to be on this global board in the 112-year history of ICA.

5. Personal life

Mr Seah is married with two children.

He is the third child among four children in his family, who lived in a three-room flat in Mattar Road. His father was a line worker in a printing firm, while his mother was a housewife who took on sewing gigs to supplement the family income.

In a 2014 interview with The Straits Times, Mr Seah recalled his childhood of sleeping on thin mattresses on the living room floor, borrowing money from relatives when “sums didn’t add up”, and not wasting even a single grain of rice during mealtimes.

He told ST in the interview that after all these years, he continues to keep a record of every cent he spends and cannot stand wasted food.

Mr Seah and his siblings were top students at the now-defunct Mattar East Primary.

They all made it to Raffles Institution (RI) and Raffles Girls’ School, but his two older sisters gave up their university education to provide for their younger siblings, a sacrifice he said in a 2013 interview that he remains grateful for.

At RI, Mr Seah made it to the squash team. He longed for higher-performance shoes and racquets which were beyond his means, even though he worked as a painter, kitchen helper and stocktaker during school holidays, reported ST in 2013.

Mr Seah later studied at the University of New South Wales.

In a Facebook post on July 8, Mr Seah said that each year his cohort of RI schoolmates from 1974 to 1979 would gather to catch up. At this year’s meeting, he caught up with one schoolmate he had played squash with.

Mr Seah said in his post that he has had two major sports injuries in his life - one playing football during National Service where he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, and the other in secondary school where he dislocated his elbow in a squash game, as he tried to retrieve a drop shot but slipped and banged into the wall.