Flat owners to be presumed guilty of high-rise littering unless proven otherwise under proposed law

SINGAPORE - From July 1, a flat owner will be found guilty of littering if he cannot prove within a given time that he is not responsible for the offence.

Introduced in Parliament on Monday, the Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill will make it easier and faster for the National Environment Agency (NEA) to tackle high-rise littering as complaints continue to mount.

Such complaints had almost doubled to an average of 29,700 between 2019 and 2021, from an average of 16,800 between 2016 and 2018. An average of about 1,500 instances of enforcement action have been taken by NEA annually from 2017 to 2021.

On Monday, NEA said the law aims to further deter high-rise littering, punishable with a fine of up to $2,000 upon first conviction. Repeat offenders face fines of $4,000 for a second conviction, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

NEA said success in curbing the offence has been incremental despite more surveillance cameras being deployed in recent years to catch litterbugs.

“Littering from residential flats may continue to rise, with more flats, which are taller and denser, being built across the island,” it added. “Greater deterrence is achieved by placing greater onus on flat owners and tenants.”

Currently, flat owners are required to only provide information on the identity of every occupier of the flat at the time of the offence.

In October 2022, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that despite NEA’s best efforts to take action against high-rise littering, the offender typically could not be identified in about 15 per cent of cases investigated from 2019 to 2021.

In many cases, this was despite evidence linking a flat to the offence.

Under the proposed change, flat owners and tenants will have to show that they are not responsible for the high-rise litter within 14 days of being required to do so, before they are assumed to be guilty.

This presumption can be rebutted by providing proof that they were not present in the flat when the offence was committed, that they could not have been the offender, or that another person can reasonably be believed to be the offender.

Care will be made when investigating cases committed by young children, the elderly and vulnerable groups, NEA said.

The Bill will also make it an offence to cause or permit the dumping or disposal of waste in a public place from July 1.