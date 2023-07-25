Five empty seats in Parliament is unprecedented; what does this mean for S’pore politics?

SMU’s Prof Tan, during his term as a Nominated MP in 2012 to 2014, had raised a point of order in Parliament seven times of there being no quorum.

On one occasion in 2014, he had to do so twice in one day.

On the first instance, the House was one member short, and a division bell was rung to summon MPs back to the Chamber.

On the second instance, then Leader of the House Ng Eng Hen asked for an adjournment, and the Bill was voted on the next day instead.

Prof Tan said in 2014 that this could be due to the “unusual situation” where Monday, which is when Parliament typically sits, is also the day when many MPs have their Meet-the-People sessions.

3. Does a by-election have to be called? At what point should a general election be called?

The five vacancies in Parliament have come from resignations of MPs that belong to group representation constituencies.

Under the Constitution, there is no requirement for a by-election to be called in this situation.

By-elections have to be called for single-member constituencies should the seat become vacant, or if all members of a GRC vacate their seats.

There has been no precedent for a by-election to be called when one member of a GRC stepped down, even if that seat was the one taken by someone representing a minority ethnic group.

For example, in 2017, when current President Halimah Yacob stepped down as Speaker and MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, there was no by-election. Then Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad, as well the other MPs in the constituency, stepped in to help.

In 2021, when Ms Khan left Sengkang GRC, Mr Manap helped to fill the void.

However, in the cases of former WP MP Yaw Shin Leong, former PAP Speaker Michael Palmer and former PAP MP David Ong, by-elections were held in Hougang, Punggol East and Bukit Batok respectively, as they were SMCs.

NUS’ Prof Tan cited the legal bid by Dr Wong Souk Yee, where the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC resident had appealed for a by-election to be called in her constituency after Madam Halimah’s resignation.

He noted that the appellate court in 2019 had held then that no by-election is required for GRCs, when a single vacancy arises.

The decision of the court also made no distinction between MPs who are representing ethnic minorities or otherwise.

“So you can effectively have no ethnic minorities in all the GRCs,” he said.

SMU’s Prof Tan noted that even where a by-election has to be called, the Court of Appeal had noted in 2013 that the prime minister’s discretion to do so is not “unfettered”.

The court ruled then that the prime minister “must do so within a reasonable time” and is “entitled to take into account all relevant circumstances”. Only in “clear cases” could the courts intervene.

Prof Tan added that the prime minister’s discretion on when to call a by-election does not extend to an inordinate delay in calling for one.

He noted that the 14th Parliament will soon have completed three years of its term after being sworn in in August 2020.