First-timers buying HDB resale flats could get more support; more BTO flats with shorter wait from 2024

SINGAPORE - First-timers buying Housing Board resale flats could get more help, as the Government mulls over additional support for those who are looking to buy their first home.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday said measures to reduce the high rejection rate for Build-To-Order (BTO) flat applications are also being studied, to ensure new flats are prioritised for those with genuine and urgent housing needs.

HDB data shows that 40 per cent of applicants invited to book a BTO flat over the past five years ended up not selecting their flat.

In his speech on his motion on affordable and accessible public housing, Mr Lee reiterated that the Government is studying how to provide even more support for those looking to buy their first homes.

These new measures will be announced when ready, he added.

“We are doing our utmost to improve the accessibility and affordability of HDB flats,” he said.

“We know that policies cannot remain static as the aspirations and needs of our people change.”

Mr Lee had filed his motion in response to a separate one by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

Acknowledging that Singaporeans are unhappy about the long waiting times and delays of BTO flats in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Lee said HDB has been catching up on delayed projects.

Outlining the Government’s plans to meet the supply crunch, he noted that more than 23,000 flats were completed in 2022, with another 23,000 flats slated to be handed over to buyers in 2023.

More BTO flats with shorter waiting times of under three years will also be launched from 2024 onwards, he said, adding that the Government aims to roll out around 2,000 to 3,000 of such BTO flats each year by 2025, similar to pre-Covid-19 levels.

“After that, over a period of time, we will recalibrate our building programme so that shorter waiting time flats form a larger proportion of our supply of new flats,” said Mr Lee.