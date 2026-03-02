First phase of Greater Sentosa upgrade begins; Orchard Road refresh ongoing: Alvin Tan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As part of rejuvenation efforts, Sentosa will have its Sentosa Express replaced to improve connectivity, as well as added coastal protection at its beaches.

SINGAPORE - Sentosa’s infrastructure will be upgraded with a new transport hub to link the island and Pulau Brani in Keppel Harbour, which will be collectively known as Greater Sentosa.

These upgrades are part of the first phase of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan, which was announced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on March 2. He was speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s budget.

“We also plan to replace the Sentosa Express to improve connectivity,” said Mr Tan. The Sentosa Express is a 2.1km, four-station monorail connecting VivoCity at HarbourFront to Sentosa.

When complete, Greater Sentosa will also house lifestyle and hospitality developments, he said.

Sentosa’s beaches will undergo rejuvenation works, including strengthened coastal protection measures to both enhance visitor experience and guard against rising sea levels.

New iconic landmarks will also be created. One example is the Imbiah Canopy, which will become a beacon atop Mount Imbiah that leads visitors to heritage buildings and nature trails.

More details about the Greater Sentosa Master Plan will be shared later in 2026.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to refresh the Orchard Road shopping belt to boost domestic retail consumption.

The Government will launch a tender in the coming months to transform 37 Emerald Hill, former site of the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School. This will be a mixed-use development featuring hotel concepts, lifestyle offerings and community and public spaces that will honour 37 Emerald Hill’s rich heritage.



“We are also on track to complete the Grange Road event space in the fourth quarter of 2026,” said Mr Tan.

This is a 3,000-capacity venue to host international touring acts and local artistes, with the aim of bringing live music, community and cultural events to Orchard Road.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who also spoke during the debate, said heartland enterprises, which intersect closely with the lives of everyday Singaporeans, will receive more assistance.

“To encourage the rejuvenation of our heartland, we will enhance the support levels of our heartland schemes, the Enhanced Visual Merchandising Programme and the Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant, from 50 per cent to 70 per cent,” said Ms Low.

Heartland shops are encouraged to take this chance to refresh their stores and conceive exciting placemaking activities, she said.