Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said caged lorry decks present additional safety risks to passengers seated in the rear.

SINGAPORE – Lorries with a caged rear compartment cannot be used to ferry workers from Jan 1, 2027, to improve safety.

Announcing this move during the debate on her ministry’s budget on March 4, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said this follows other measures such as lower speed limits and minimum space requirements.

She added that caged lorry decks present additional safety risks to passengers seated in the rear.

“For example, if a lorry with a cage door that is latched or locked from the outside is involved in an accident or a fire, workers may not be able to escape,” said Ms Sun.

The change came after the authorities engaged with various industry stakeholders and non-governmental organisations, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA added that companies that fail to comply with the ban from Jan 1, 2027 will be subject to penalties, and that more details will be shared before then.

In the meantime, companies must continue to ensure that workers can board and alight safely from the lorry deck, LTA said.

Based on a survey conducted with authorised inspection centres, caged lorries make up approximately 1 to 2 per cent of about 50,000 lorries in Singapore, said LTA.

Companies may continue to use their caged lorries to transport goods and equipment, it noted.

If companies need the flexibility to transport either workers or goods on their rear decks, they can choose to replace the cage structure with a canopy, side railings and rain covers, said Ms Sun.