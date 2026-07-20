Faishal’s resignation could hasten Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirms PAP’s high standards: Analysts

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SINGAPORE – The resignation of Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim leaves gaps in Cabinet and its Malay/Muslim representation that could further hasten a reshuffle, said analysts.

They also said that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s resolute and swift handling of the matter reaffirms the high standards expected of politicians in Singapore, and shows that the Government prioritises accountability over political convenience.

Faishal had on July 20 resigned as a political office-holder, MP and member of the PAP after a “lapse in judgment” in his interactions with a female member of the public that fell short of the standards expected of him.

Their interactions, mostly through online messages, came to PM Wong’s attention about a month ago when his office received an e-mail from the woman.

In his statement on July 20, PM Wong said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad would replace Faishal as Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs.

Singapore Management University (SMU) law professor Eugene Tan said Faishal’s resignation is a “significant setback” for the 4G leadership.

“Faishal was popular on the ground with his unassuming ways and ease of connecting with people. So his resignation has come as a rude shock to some,” he added.

He and other analysts also said that the development could affect Cabinet strength in the short term, and leadership succession in the longer term.

IPS Social Lab senior research fellow Teo Kay Key noted that another 4G politician, Koh Poh Koon, had also in June stepped down from his roles as senior minister of state for manpower and health, citing the need to focus on his family.

Managing director at strategic advisory firm BowerGroupAsia Singapore Nydia Ngiow said PAP’s leadership renewal will be affected as the resignation “removes yet another experienced 4G leader when the party is looking to consolidate post-GE2025”.

Teo said that with two 4G political office-holders leaving in short succession, the party leaders may now need to spend more effort thinking of how to update the slate.

While the current front-bench numbers still look adequate – there are now 17 Cabinet ministers – most are balancing multiple portfolios and it may not be sustainable to look within the group for further succession planning, she added.

She raised several moves the PM could make – to promote those on the backbench or to kick-start the “development of the 5G leadership ranks”.

Former PAP MP Inderjit Singh said he believed there are backbenchers who can step up to fill the roles if needed.

Given the developments, SMU’s Tan said PM Wong may bring forward his Cabinet reshuffle, widely expected to take place some time in 2026.

PM Wong will also have to factor in minority representation when considering his next Cabinet reshuffle, said analysts.

Tan said that while he does not see the political leadership being hobbled by the latest resignation, there may be “unevenness in its bench strength and political renewal and succession for the Indian and Malay representation”.

He cited how Faishal was made Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs to shore up support of the Malay/Muslim ground after the 2025 General Election, and how he was similarly redeployed from Nee Soon to Marine Parade to bolster the GRC team there.

“The PAP government will have to beef up the representation and leadership within the Malay/Muslim community,” he said.

Tan said besides Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli – who was Faishal’s predecessor – there is no other Malay MP who is a full minister.

This is a gap that will take some time to plug given that among Malay office-holders, only Zaqy Mohamad is Senior Minister of State. Rahayu Mahzam and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim are both ministers of state and Syed Harun Alhabsyi is a senior parliamentary secretary, he added.

Ngiow said the current pool of Malay/Muslim political office-holders with the seniority and profile to credibly take on the role of Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs is small .

She added that the role carries specific trust requirements around religious affairs, community and inter-ethnic relations that go beyond standard ministerial portfolios.

Political observer Zulkifli Baharudin noted that the position is a critical one and unique to Singapore – it reflects how society and the Government want to preserve and protect the dignity of Malays and their race and religion.

Given this, anyone holding the position must be someone of solid integrity and must have moral authority, said the former Nominated MP.

“It’s not an ordinary minister. If you are the Malay/Muslim minister, you have to be able to stand up to certain moral positions,” he said.

That is why it was important that PM Wong took a stand to “preserve the integrity and reputation of the institution”, added Zulkifli.

“The institution will be better and stronger for it, because we have high expectations, we’re not forgiving about that, and it’s good for the Malay/Muslim community.”

Swift and decisive action signals high expectations for MPs

Analysts said PM Wong appeared to have dealt with the matter quickly, sending a signal that PAP MPs must meet the standards of conduct expected of them.

IPS Social Lab adjunct principal research fellow Tan Ern Ser described the response from PM Wong as fair – acknowledging Faishal’s contribution as a minister, while stating in no uncertain terms that he has not lived up to the expectations of an elected public official.

While some may feel the incident makes a dent on the PAP’s reputation, one should note that there had been previous scandals even during the leadership of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, he said.

“As long as the PAP deals swiftly with such violations of our political norms, their standing as a trustworthy party will remain mostly intact,” said Tan.

Singh said PM Wong’s quick response sends “a clear signal of what is expected and how things will be handled going forward”.

He said while it is unfortunate that the PAP has had some of these cases in the past, it is difficult to have a “ zero-error rate” when assessing the character of candidates.

“What is more important is how the PAP deals with the cases that are uncovered. Swift and decisive action must be the correct approach and this is what Singaporeans expect of the leadership,” he said.

Several analysts said they were unable to comment on whether the facts of the case were sufficient reason for Faishal to resign, given the lack of details of what had transpired.

However, Ngiow said high-profile departures on both sides of the aisle in recent years suggest “that the importance of personal conduct in an era of intense social media scrutiny might not have fully sunk in at the individual level, even as the cost of missteps has risen considerably”.

In 2023, former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui resigned as MPs and from the PAP over an affair. Workers’ Party members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah also resigned from their party in July 2023 following an extramarital affair.

Ngiow questioned if the need to be ‘whiter than white’ is a standard that is “just too high to be realistically sustained”.

SMU’s Eugene Tan said that while there are mixed views on whether politicians should step down over such incidents, both the PAP and WP have set benchmarks and “they cannot and do not want to be seen to be soft on them”.

IPS’ Teo said that while some Singaporeans feel that such incidents indicate moral failings and also that the politicians are not fit to be in public office, others feel that their personal lives should be separated from the achievements they have made in their political careers.

“There does not seem to be a full consensus, though we do see the parties themselves reacting in a way to reflect the standards they hold their members to,” she added.