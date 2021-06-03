'Eye power': Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung comment on Covid-19 press conference memes

A look to the right by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Monday after a reporter posed a question has sparked several memes, suggesting the two men were "bosses" delegating work to Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

It had happened just before Mr Wong answered the question, on whether the new coronavirus variants may cause another spike in cases, when measures would be relaxed and if the supposed new variant from Vietnam has been detected in Singapore.

The three ministers, who co-chair the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, were giving updates on Singapore's Covid-19 situation at a virtual press conference that was broadcast live to the public.

Mr Ong, on hearing the question, looked to his right at Mr Wong. Mr Gan, who was seated in between both men, also looked at Mr Wong, who paused before answering the question.

The memes arising from that scene include one by Mr Matthew Wee with the twitter handle @themattwee, who used the colloquial phrase "kenna arrow" on Mr Wong.

Local humour site SGAG labelled Mr Ong as the "boss" and Mr Gan as the "manager" directing a request from the big boss to their "subordinate", Mr Wong volunteers for the task, saying, "Me lah I can".

How accurate were these memes? In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Wong said he had seen one of them and had a good laugh.

"It's really not about who answers the questions. My fellow co-chairs and I work closely together to fight the pandemic. We are all in this together, and teamwork makes the dream work. Let's continue to stay united in this challenging time!" he added in the post, which also tagged his fellow ministers.

The post drew a response from SGAG. It said: "Bro Lawrence Wong did you kena arrow AGAIN to address this viral meme that we did? HAHAHAHA! You and your team keep doing your best to keep SG safe la huh? We will do our best to keep Singaporeans entertained with our memes (about you!) HAHAHAHAHA!"

Mr Ong added: "Lawrence, next time you can 'eye power' me back!" Mr Wong replied: "Sure mate… can't wait for the next conference."

He also responded to SGAG: "We will do our best. Look forward to your next meme."

Left: The meme-worthy moment between ministers Ong Ye Kung, Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong. PHOTO: LAWRENCEWONGST/INSTAGRAM



Netizens also joined in the exchange.

Asked about the memes and how the ministers decide who takes which question, Mr Ong told The Straits Times: "It felt like a question Lawrence can answer best. When it was a question on the vaccination exercise, I could feel everyone's 'eye power' too!"

Mr Gan declined to comment on the memes.